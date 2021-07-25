Nigeria’s duo of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Opeyori lost to hosts Japan, in their first game in the men’s doubles of the badminton event at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Featuring in Group B, Olofua and Opeyori were beaten by the pair of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 2-0 (21-2, 21-13).

Team Nigeria will seek to return to winning ways when they lock horns with the Danish duo of Kim Ashrup and Anders Skaarup on Monday in the next group game.

The Danes defeated Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in their opening group game.

Japan are in first position and Denmark in second while ROC ans Nigeria are third and fourth respectively.

The first ans second placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.