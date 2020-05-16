China Replies Trump On Threat To Cut Off Ties, Urges Cooperation

Then Chinese government has faulted threat by United States president, Donald Trump, to cut off bilateral ties with the Asian country, saying China and the US are better off cooperating to end the pandemic for the sake of reviving economy and rebooting industrial production.

Spokesman of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, stated the country’s position yesterday at a media briefing while commenting on President Trump’s warning that bilateral ties might be halted over Beijing’s alleged responsibility for unleashing the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Trump had said in an interview with Fox News that the US might cut all ties with China in light of Beijing’s coronavirus-related policies.

But reacting to the development, the Chinese Foreign Affairs ministry’s spokesman said, “The stable development of U.S.-Chinese relations is in fundamental interest of people from both countries and is also favourable for global peace and stability.

“China and the United States should now strengthen cooperation in combating the COVID-19 epidemic in order to defeat the coronavirus as soon as possible, cure patients, resume production, and develop the economy”.

Trump had repeatedly claimed, although with no evidence provided, that the virus that caused deaths, lockdowns, and economic standstill all around the world had in fact been developed in a lab in Wuhan, a Chinese city in the Hubei province from where the first reports of an abnormal respiratory disease came last December.

The US president threatened China with consequences if its responsibility for unleashing the virus gets proven.

Asked by the host on Thursday to comment on a statement by one of the US Senators that the US could stop issuing visas to Chinese students in retaliation, Trump said that his country could possibly go as far as cutting all bilateral ties altogether.

China has so far consistently denied the accusations, stressing that its policies were transparent throughout the outbreak. (Sputnik/NAN)