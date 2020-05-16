COVID-19: Gombe, Plateau, Oyo Discharge 39 More Patients

BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe, ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan and ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

No fewer than 39 Coronavirus patients have been discharged in Gombe, Plateau and Oyo states.

In Gombe State, the Taskforce on COVID-19, yesterday disclosed that 18 additional patients had been discharged, bringing the numbers of those discharged to 90.

Chairman of the Taskforce, Prof. Idris Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the state’s status on the pandemic in Gombe State.

On the re-opening of worship centres in the state, Mohammed told journalists that the Taskforce had been to some Juma’at mosques in the state and was impressed with the level of the adherents’ compliance with preventive measures such as physical/social distancing and other protocols.

In Oyo state, 11 COVID-19 patients at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State have been discharged and certified free of coronavirus having tested negative twice.

The patients, three females and eight males were discharged on Friday to be reintegrated into the society and reunite with their family members having spent over two weeks at the centre Speaking to journalists while discharging the patients, the coordinator of isolation and treatment centres in the state, Prof.

Temitope Alonge explained that some of the treatment procedures used by the centre was primarily to boost the immunity of the patients in overcoming the virus.

He also disclosed that about 32 patients were currently at the centre and in stable condition as the team would continue to do all within its power to ensure their discharge soonest

In Plateau State, the government on Friday said it had discharged 10 Coronavirus patients after their result had been returned negative in the State .

According to the secretary of the government of the state Prof. Danladi Atu while addressing press conference said so far Plateau has only 11 active cases of Covid 19 stressing that they are all responding to treatment .

“Plateau recorded only one case of Covid 19 yesterday as against the five cases announced by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC while four of the results were repeated by the agency .”

He said that the state has 96 pending results and is awaiting the results of 255 persons in various isolation centers adding that so far there is no covid 19 recorded death in the state .

He pointed out that governor Simon Lalong is asking citizens of the State not to panic, but to continue to strictly adhere to regulations put in place to contain the disease and curtail community spread.