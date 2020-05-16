Herbal, Medical Practitioners, Activists Clash Over Madagascar’s COVID-19 Drug

By Our Correspondents

Medical and herbal practitioners, activists as well as other prominent Nigerians have continued to express divergent views over federal government’s decision to embrace the Madagascar herbal solution, COVID Organic, to combat Coronavirus.

In the face of the rapid rise in the figures of confirmed cases in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday ordered the presidential task force on COVID-19 to pick up Madagascar’s herbal remedy for the pandemic.

The president however directed that the product, COVID Organics, be subjected to clinical validation by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other relevant agencies as soon as the drug arrived.

Some prominent Nigerians, including herbal and medical practitioners, as well as activists, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend exclusively, contended that it was disgraceful for federal government to spend scarce foreign exchange to import the drug when it could be produced in the country.

Others however disagreed, saying there was nothing wrong with government’s decision since what matters right now is how to get the cure for the virus that is threatening the health, economic and general wellbeing of Nigeria and kits citizens.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams said there was urgent need to emulate the proactive measures taken by Madagascar to come up with a local solution to cure the coronavirus pandemic

He urged the government at all levels to look inward by using the traditional remedy to curtail the spread of the deadly disease as it was done in Madagascar.

Akin Durjaiye, an orthodox medical practitioner, the said there was nothing wrong in accepting and using the Madagascar COVID -19 organic if it has the efficacy to cure the ailment.

He said, “That is what we are talking about.If we have the solution in what the Madagascar people produced, why not embrace it and use it to solve the problem on ground that is killing people?

“Thereafter, we can look at what the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) has done by partnering with Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) on a clinical research aimed at developing drugs and vaccines for viral infections with special focus on coronavirus.

“We should think of how to develop joint clinical research on drugs and vaccines from plants and herbs to fight the COVID-19 infection with its peculiarity in the black race. It is possible to roll out lots of vaccines to prevent sensitive and deadly infections”.

But, a medical practitioner, Stephen Okonofua, expressed dismay over federal government’s plan to import the herbal remedy called COVID Organics from Madagascar for the treatment of COVID-19.

He warned that the touted Madagascar herbal mixture herbal must be validated by the relevant agencies before being put to use in the country.

Okonofua pointed out that Nigeria as a country boasts of some of the best scientists in the world and could sponsor them to come up with cure or vaccine for the disease.

“If Nigeria has interest in what Madagascar developed why are they paying deaf ears to claims by a number of pharmaceutical scientists and many herbal companies who have raised their voices to say that they have herbal and natural products that can be used to treat or manage COVID-19 in Nigeria”, he queried.

An Osogbo-based medical expert, Tolu Adedeji, expressed disappointment at federal government over the decision to airlift the Madagascar remedy to Nigeria.

According to him, all Nigerian government needed was to explore the opportunity provided by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria to support potent drugs already formulated by various pharmaceutical organizations and herbal doctors for use.

But Chief Ewelayo Ogunbanbi supported the importation and usage of the Madagascar herbs, noting that since it was the available means of treating COVID-19 patients, it should be allowed.

Ogunbanbi however urged government to encourage local production of drugs to tackle the world pandemic, adding that Nigerian Pharmacists are capable of coming up with potent drugs to tackle the menace.

For Steve Aluko, director of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in charge of North Central, it does not matter where the solution to the global pandemic is coming from as far as it is all in a bid to save humanity, which is the most important thing presently.

He contended that the Madagascar herbal remedy is the African approach to finding solution to the dreaded virus, stressing that what was made possible in Madagascar could also be replicated in Nigeria.

“If federal government will give the right support to research agencies, traditional herbal practitioners, which will in turn create employment and build our own image in the world, Nigeria can be the solution to the current global pandemic.”

Also speaking to our correspondent, Chief Onoja Onogwu, herbal medicine practitioner based in Jos said federal government was only paying lips service to the health sector, adding the government prefers to give attention to what other countries have done than supporting their own.

“If we can get the right support and recognition from the federal government, I think we can do more than Madagascar”, he noted.

For his part, elder statesman, Finbar Cletus, told our correspondent in Benue State that he did not see anything wrong in trying the Madagascar COVID Organics as far as the herbal drug would prevent and cure patients suffering from COVID-19.

He said, “What the federal government needs to do is to ensure that the herbal drug undergo all the processes it needed to undergo by NAFDAC before administering it to people.

“But for me, it is a yes because we Africans are already into herbal medicine. The only thing is for NAFDAC to ascertain the validity of the drug and instruct on the dosage, then we are good to go”.

A Public Analyst, Uche Nnorom, said there was nothing wrong in experimenting with the Madagascar herbal drug.

Most residents of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, seem to prefer the Madagascar coronavirus cure to any other drug or vaccine from outside Africa.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP WEEKEND in Port Harcourt, an advocate of the Madagascar cure, Tekena Roberts, said the fact that Madagascar now has the lowest rate in coronavirus in the world is enough reason for Nigerians to take the traditional cure from the African country.

Roberts said, “I was actually the one that christened the Madagascar coronavirus cure as “Agbo Madagascar”. I will take it because I did my research and found out that a whole nation, Madagascar, went into their labs and did enough research to bring our this traditional cure for coronavirus.

“You cannot tell me that the whole of Madagascar is a dump nation or foolish people because it is a small African nation. If they have the lowest number of confirmed cases in the world today and have not recorded any death, then I will take it.”

Also speaking to our correspondent, a Port Harcourt-based hotelier, Chukwuma Okirie, said it will be worthwhile for Nigerians to try the Madagascar cure since it was recommended by the country’s president.

Okirie said, “The truth is that for the president of the country to have recommended it following advice from research institutes in Madagascar, it means that he must have taken proper scientific and medical advice from health professionals. I think it is a worthwhile thing for us to look into.”

In the Southeast, Madam Jessica Onyems, a primary school teacher in one of the private schools in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, said given the wide report about the efficacy of the concoction, she would take it if she is diagnosed of the disease.

According to her, even before now, people in this part of world have been taking all manners of concoction for one form of ailment or the other and they have not been complaining of any side effects.

Similarly, a Homeopathic practitioner in Orie Ugba Market in the state capital, John Ebi said he believes in the efficacy of the Madagascar concoction 100 per cent, saying he would not hesitate to take it.

Ebi who said he inherited the trade from his late mother noted that even the so-called orthodox medicines contain the same substances as the concoctions made from roots and herbs.

He argued that the only difference between the orthodox medications and the concoction is that the former has gone through several refining process to make it look as if it is better.

However, a medical practitioner in Aba and a medical student at one of the teaching hospitals in the state, differed from the protagonists of the efficacy of the Madagascar solutions and similar others.

The practitioner in particular said much as such concoctions could be effective in management of patients, most often their side effects could cause more harm than good to the internal organs.

Meanwhile, as concerns over the COVID 19 drug rages, scores of individuals in Sokoto State have expressed their support for experimenting with drugs with efficacy history.

A good percentage of those who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Sokoto said people should not raise unnecessary question over the country of origin for a cure for the virus, adding that rather, they should focus on how it has helped in curing patients.

State chairman of COVID-19 take force and commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, said the state will not hesitate to experiment with any drug or herb from anywhere that shows some degree of hope for cure, so long as it is not harmful and is certified by relevant authorities.

Speaking from the same perspective, a human rights activist in the state, Comrade Ibrahim Tudun Doki, cautioned against trading lives with pecuniary gains by those charged with the responsibility of managing the pandemic.

According to him, while embracing the Madagascar COVID Organics, the government must not forget that the country also has duly registered trado-medical practitioners that should be funded to expand research into possible Nigerian-based cure.

But a businessman who gave his name as Alhaji Mode Safianu said the devastating impact of COVID-19 in states of the North and Nigeria as a whole was as a result of the bitter situation of poverty being faced by nearly 80 percent of the populace.

Alhaji Mode also added that any remedy for COVID-19 should be embraced wholeheartedly not minding where it comes from so long as it is not harmful.

The quest by federal government to search for curative drugs for the COVID-19 pandemic also received commendation by the chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Imo State chapter, Dr. Duruewuru Kyrian.

He however cautioned that all drugs must go through scientific processes before being administered; otherwise it would do more harm than the virus.

He also charged the federal government to encourage Nigerian scientists and researchers to produce their own drugs for the global pandemic.

He said, “It would be cheering news, if we are able to develop drugs for the cure for this ailment that is ravaging the world. Government should be able to assist our researchers and scientists with funds, create enabling environment, so as to enable them come up with drugs that would serve the needs of Nigerians, instead of depending on the outside world”.

Dr Duruewuru revealed that the Nation is blessed with the same plant organism used by other countries to produce the drugs for the pandemic, just as he charged scientists and researchers to dig deeper so as to create their own prescription.

Treating Symptoms Of Coronavirus Not Same With Other Viruses – PTF

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID -19 yesterday explained that treating the symptoms of COVID-19 was not the same as treating the virus.

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the clarification during the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

According to him, this clarification becomes necessary to discourage self-medication.

The SGF who is also the chairman of the PTF congratulated and appreciated the testimonies of Nigerians who have recovered from COVID-19, which he said has given them more insights and further strengthened the need to adhere strictly to guidelines issued.

He also pointed out that there was a clear difference between Malaria and COVID -19.

Mustapha said, “However, an emerging issue from all these testimonies is the issue of prescription for treatments. We should always remember that the symptoms of COVID-19 mimic some illnesses we already know but treating the symptoms is not the same as treating the virus and for this reason, we strongly discourage self-medication.

“We shall continue to encourage all Nigerians that feel the symptoms to test and, if positive, go into the isolation centres for care by experts. We still discourage management of this infectious disease by private hospitals due to the risk of infection”.

He also hinted that COVID-19 the sum of N792million has been realized so far from donations by corporate bodies, development partners, individuals, groups, religious bodies, among others who rose up massively to donate in cash and kind.

For effective coordination and accountability, the SGF noted that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation had published five bank accounts into which donations could be paid and swept into a CBN TSA account, daily.

He said, “Consistent with the open government policy driven by transparency and accountability of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the PTF promised that details of all cash donations would be publicly provided. I am pleased to report that the OAGF has published the details of inflow into the FGN COVID-19 Eradication Support Accounts.

“As at 14th May, 2020, the sum of N792,121,613.89 (Seven Hundred and Ninety Two Million, One Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirteen Naira and Eighty Nine Kobo) has been credited into the TSA account from various in-country sources.

“I particularly want to commend the sacrifice of some ordinary Nigerians typified by the donations as low as One Naira, which for us comes from the purest of hearts”.

On the issue of drugs for cure, the SGF disclosed that five states in Nigeria are participating in the on-going WHO coordinated solidarity trial.

At the end of this, he said, relevant health authorities will make statements on acceptable drugs for treating of COVID-19.

The SGF noted: “Ladies and gentlemen, for some time now, public discussion has centred on the need to look inwards for a local cure. Particularly, the social media has been awash with various claims of treatment for treatment of COVID-19 using local herbs.

“The PTF remains firmly supportive of the development of a cure for this disease. However, we must follow laid down protocols. The NC has been mandated to publish some of these guidelines for public consumption.

“I do hope this would shift the conversation to the laboratories while we await results for the greater good of the nation. As additional information, I am pleased to inform you that the WHO recently coordinated a recent virtual meeting from 70 traditional medicine experts from countries across Africa to re-emphasize the recognition of the potency of traditional cure”.

The chairman of the PTF further said while providing leadership for the fight against the pandemic, President Buhari had encouraged state governments to adapt national guidelines as suitable to their state and expected that such adaptation should be informed by empirical evidence of progress made.

He warned states that were lifting restriction on religious and social gatherings to be have a rethink of the consequence of their actions.

“The PTF, therefore, urges states that are lifting restrictions which allows for large congregation of people to weigh their consequences in relation to creating opportunities for more seeding of the virus thereby negating gains already made.”

He also said the PTFreceived media reports about an extrapolated level of prevalence of COVID-19 in Kano based on the number of some foreign nationals that have been evacuated from Nigeria.

He continued: “The PTF team of experts is still on ground in kano and are working round the clock alongside the teams from the State based on scientific and statistical analysis.

“We have also noticed a marked reduction in the delivery of Non-COVID-19 related services in our hospitals. You will recall that the Honourable Minister of Health had on several occasions implored our health institutions not to jeopardise offering critical health services to patients who require attention”.

He reiterated the call and request that health service providers should help relieve the burden of disease in the country by offering the required services.

“As at present, records show that we may be experiencing more unnecessary deaths because our hospitals are turning back non-COVID-19 related patients. Going forward, science and statistics shall play major roles in the decisions to be taken by the PTF”, he stated.

The SGF also disclosed that preliminary analysis has narrowed down the over 51% of the total number of infected persons to 9 local government areas across the country and all of them are densely populated.

“This indicates that a critical element of our taming this pandemic is to reduce opportunities for large gathering, sustaining the ban on inter-state movement”, he added.

ATMs Major Source Of Community Transmission – Experts

The Environmental Health Officers Association (EHOAN), Lagos chapter, has said that the surge in number of people struggling to patronise banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) was a source of community transmission of COVID-19.

Its president, Mr Taiwo Awonuga, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday.

Awonuga was reacting to findings that social distancing was being jettisoned at many ATMs points.

He said that it was the obligations of banks to ensure their customers obeyed all safety guidelines.

Awonuga decried the exponential rise in the number of infected persons in the country, and tasked banks to streamline their services to be in tandem with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) social distancing recommendations.

He said, “The rat-race going on in many ATMs outlets is not good for the fight against communal transmission of the pandemic. People line up in the sun amidst sweat and droppings from their bodies.

“It calls for a change in attitude from banks and customers too, if we must halt community spread of the coronavirus, especially in the suburb where ATMs are few but attract crowds.

“The confusion at ATM points are a common sight in the country because people need money to cater for daily needs. In that zeal to get cash, they lose their guard and get infected by vectors around them”.

He advised people to be safety conscious in public, calling on the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on the management of the coronavirus to compel banks to open up more cash dispensing outlets to forestall people getting infected at crowded ATMs.

Global Death Toll Exceeds 300,000

Global coronavirus deaths have passed 300,000 as infections approached 4.5 million, with the U.S. responsible for more than a quarter of all fatalities.

A Reuters tally indicated that the UK and Italy accounted for another 10-11 per cent each, while France and Spain accounted for 9 per cent each.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in just four months is now equal to about three-quarters of the number of people who die annually from malaria, one of the world’s most deadly infectious diseases.

And while the current trajectory falls far short of the 1918 Spanish flu, which infected an estimated 500 million people and killed at least 10% of patients, public health experts worry the available data is underplaying the true impact of the pandemic.

The first COVID-19 death was reported on Jan. 10 in Wuhan, China. It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 100,000 but just a further 16 days to reach 200,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments. It took 19 days to go from 200,000 to 300,000 deaths.

The grim milestone of 300,000 deaths was reached as a U.S. government whistleblower said the United States could face “the darkest winter” of recent times if it does not improve its response to the pandemic.

Controversy Trails Evacuation Of Nigerians From Canada

The continuous delay of the evacuation of Nigerians from Canada has been traced to many factors, which has sparked off controversy in many quarters.

On one hand, the Canada High Commission has been alleged to be responsible for the delay of the evacuation of Nigerians from the North American country by deferring Air Peace flight and positioning Ethiopia Airlines to operate the airlift at a higher fare, a situation that has caused the delay.

Last week, the federal government had designated the Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, to conduct evacuation flight to bring Nigerians who are stranded in Canada with the flight plan to airlift passengers from Toronto and Cagliari back to the country.

But sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that the Canada High Commission allegedly opened talks with Ethiopia Airlines, which has been airlifting Canadian citizens from different parts of Africa to Canada to deny a Nigerian carrier the opportunity to airlift its own citizens.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the federal government, through the Ministry of Aviation and Foreign Affairs, has waded into the matter, insisting that the Nigerian carrier has to operate the flight in tandem with its new position that all evacuation flights must be conducted by Nigerian carriers.

A document sourced from the Canada High Commission directed that passengers should pay $2, 500 to Ethiopian Airlines while Air Peace charged $1, 134 and 319 passengers have paid to the Nigerian airline, which has concluded plans to operate full flight to the North American country.

The directive from the Canada High Commission asked the would-be passengers to pay for Flight ET3900 from Lagos to Addis-Ababa that would depart from Lagos by 1:00pm Nigerian time on May 18, 2020.

The directive asked the passengers to use the booking code: “LOSYYZ”, valid only for May 15, 2020”.

The delay in allowing Air Peace, an indigenous airline to conduct the evacuation flight has upset officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Nigerians who have been monitoring the proceedings since last week.

Some of the Nigerians who have booked and paid Air Peace for the flight were already complaining about the insistence of the Canada High Commission to choose a foreign airline when a Nigerian carrier can carry out the evacuation exercise successfully, as it had done in the past.

Shocked at the decision of Canada High Commission, an official of the Nigerian carrier said that Air Peace has successfully flown to 40 countries, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, noting that it was the airline that evacuated Israeli citizens from Nigeria late March.

He said, “We have done many international flights, including landing in Canada. We have made 19 flights to the United States of America since 2014. We have flown to Tel-Aviv several times and in March we evacuated over 200 Israelis from Nigeria back during this COVID-19 lockdown. We have scheduled flight operations to United Arab Emirates. We have also flown to UK, Ireland, China, Turkey, Germany, Iceland, Switzerland and other countries.

“We have IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification and we are member of IATA. We have also evacuated Nigerians from South Africa during the Xenophobia attack of Africans there. We are grateful to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Aviation for all the support it is giving Air Peace and other ingenious carriers”.

Reacting to the incident, former Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Benedict Adeyileka described the action of the Canada High Commission as political and urged the federal government to stand firmly on its position that a Nigerian carrier should conduct the airlift.

He said, “I don’t agree with what is happening. It is very political and Ethiopian Airlines is playing a dangerous game. Ethiopian has new aircraft but it was Boeing 767 it deployed to airlift Nigerians from the US and some of the passengers complained, even as they paid higher fares to the airline. But Air Peace is deploying Boeing 777 for the evacuation.

“I am a nationalist to the core. Anything Nigerian is good enough as long as it is qualified to carry out the operation and Air Peace has international operation experience. I insist that the Nigerian government should put its foot down on this. Nigerian carriers should not be stopped from conducting international operations”.

Strategic Document Of NPHCDA being Developed – FG

The minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that a strategy document of National Primary Healthcare development Agency (NPHCDA) is being developed and repurposed for application to Kano.

The minister who stated this during the daily briefing on COVID 19 yesterday in Abuja said if implemented, it could go a long way in addressing many challenges looming before the country.

He stated that the situation in Kano was largely stabilised, even as he commended the relationship between the visiting federal task team and Kano State task force on COVID-19.

Ehanire said, “One manifestation of this being the high number of new cases recorded daily from the fact that all labs in Kano are now functioning and clearing the sample backlog, with over 350 tests done daily. The State government has been doing well in opening up more treatment and Isolation centers.”

He also hinted that an innovation of the FMoH Kano task team was the training of journalists, the aim of which is to ensure reporters are in a better position to interpret COVID-19 related data and information and also learn to take necessary infection prevention measures.

He stated that the ministry’s team had been assembled to proceed to Sokoto and Bornu on fact-finding and support missions, engage with state authorities and determine material and technical needs.

He said, “A most immediate probability is the prioritization of these States for the deployment of repurposed Gene Xpert machines as soon as we start receiving the cartridges in a few weeks to bring speed to testing.

“As mentioned earlier part of the mission in Kano is to assist state pathologists and scientists to unravel the mysteries around unexplained deaths in some States. The tools for forensic investigation have been jointly developed for a uniform approach and balanced results”.

On the Benue index case, the minister said, “We were able to persuade Mrs Susan Idoko-Okpe, now popularly known as the Benue Lady, to allow a test sample to be taken to our laboratory for testing yesterday; the result is being awaited any time now and it will be given to her in person. Please note that, while a patient may disclose their result by themselves, the FMoH cannot do so, except with the permission of the one concerned. “