PMB Consoles With Sen. Binta Over Father’s Demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Binta Masi Garba, over the death of her father, Corp. Garba Tizhe Tumba (Rtd), who worked with the President in the military.

Tumba, who died after a protracted illness in Bazza District, Michika Local Government Council, Adamawa State, served President Buhari as a driver in the army.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu described him as “a loyal, diligent and respectful soldier’’.

President Buhari commiserates with all family members and friends of the deceased, praying that the almighty God will accept his soul, and comfort the family.