PMB Consoles With Sen. Binta Over Father’s Demise

News
By By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah
Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, center, leaves his party's headquarters after holding an emergency meeting with senior members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday Feb. 18, 2019. Nigeria's electoral commission delayed the presidential election until Feb. 23. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
936

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Binta Masi Garba, over the death of her father, Corp. Garba Tizhe Tumba (Rtd), who worked with the President in the military.

Tumba, who died after a protracted illness in Bazza District, Michika Local Government Council, Adamawa State, served President Buhari as a driver in the army.

Related Posts

COVID-19: NCDC Admits Error In Number Of A’Ibom…

Police Arrest 4 Suspects For Killing Teenager

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Momodu At 60

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu described him as “a loyal, diligent and respectful soldier’’.

President Buhari commiserates with all family members and friends of the deceased, praying that the almighty God will accept his soul, and comfort the family.

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah 159 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.