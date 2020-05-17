Borno Attributes State’s Pension Crisis To Fraud, Incomplete Data

Borno Government has attributed the lingering pension crisis in the state to fraudulent behaviours, improper filling of data and avoidable challenges on the part of the pensioners .

The state Head of Service (HoS), Barr. Simon Malgwi disclosed this in Maiduguri.

He said, Government has discovered that quite a number of some retired civil servants are still collecting both salaries and pensions monthly, and in order to forestall such kind of situation, it is highly advisable for the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, which is the umbrella body of all pensioners, to assist their members through all the procedures and processes involved in the ongoing verification exercise.

It could be recalled that, the state government at the weekend approved immediate payment of salaries and pensions for the month of May 2020 proper planning of the Eid- El Fitr Sallah celebrations.

His words: ” It has became imperative for the State Government to settle all outstanding payments and entitlements of our genuine pensioners across the state.

“Recall that on Thursday 12th March 2020, His Excellency found it expidelient to go to the Pension Office, where a public hearing was in progress, and took charge of the situation. At that time, there were a total of 387 complaints from pensioners received.

” At the Public Hearing, 70 out of the above number were found to have been cleared and captured before the commencement of the hearing. It was discovered that a total of 129 forms filled by pensioners to be processed and captured had not been received by the Biometric Office.

“These forms were either lost in transit or had not been submitted altogether. In any case, the affected pensioners were given new forms to fill and return them within two weeks, after they were sufficiently enlightened on proper ways of handling the forms and more importantly, where to submit them.

” It was also discovered that quite a number of pensioners were unable to provide correct details, particularly in respect of their bank account details or their Bank Verification Numbers.

” In order to forestall this kind of situation, it is highly advisable for the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, which is the umbrella body of all pensioners, to assist their members through all the procedures and processes involved in the ongoing verification exercise.

“Despite these hitches, 90 Percent of our pensioners have so far been cleared and paid their one month’s pension and payments will continue after the process of their enrolment into the pension scheme is fully completed. The pending 10 percent is because some of them have not reported for their exercise while others have been deferred for further investigation and appropriate action.

” In addition to the foregoing, the Public hearing has also discovered far more serious cases of fraud and other unsavoury activities on the part of the pensioners; which profoundly affected the verification process. Most of these fraudulent cases border on deliberate overstay in the service, well beyond the mandatory years of service or retirement age; which was being perpetrated by altering either dates of birth or first appointment.

“There were also cases of those collecting both salary and pension at the same time, which is gross misconduct and formidable betrayal.

” likewise, cases of impersonation, improper replacement and over-payment of pension have also been discovered. All these acts of administrative indiscretions are serious causes of concern to the Government as they pose considerable challenge to the smooth and proper operation of the verification and Biometric Data capture exercise of our pensioners.

“There are also cases where Next of Kins of deceased persons do not report the death of pensioners to government and they will continue to collect the pension until the Automatic Transfer Machines (ATM) expires and become stranded.

” Next of Kins are therefore strongly advised to report to the pension office the death of a pensioner. A box will be provided where reports can be placed even after working hours or non-working days.

“Next of Kins are hereby warned that if they fail to report and it is discovered, government will immediately withdraw the pension. However, government would not relent in its ardent determination to sanitize the system and establish a proper and enduring method of taking care of genuine pensioners. End