Tapping The Paths Of Multiple Investment Guru, Chiedozie Akwiwu As He Makes Impact In Sectors

BY SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Renowned protean and ace Tech-Innovator and Agro-investor, Mr. Chiedozie Akwiwu has remained consistently relevant in the dynamics of investments and innovations across Nigeria and Africa. With enviable and commendable track records on successful engagements, Mr Chiedozie Akwiwu may have commenced his life-journey of exceptional impact when he saw the the light of the day on February 11th 1988, in warri, Delta State. Hailing from Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo state, the young man grew vibrantly, demonstrating intelligence and exceptional brilliance.

With a sense of vision and adequate guidance at childhood, Chiedozie attended DSC Primary and Secondary School, both in Warri Delta state, where he attained his first leaving school certificate in 2005. Burning with ideas of extensive innovations and creativity, he then enrolled at the Imo state University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy in 2009 and moved on to Lagos for his National Youth Service. Shortly after his higher education, Chiedozie join the agro-sector, where he learnt the nature and trade of agro-investment.

Haven decided on a career of versatile investments, he immediately established Doak Integrated Resources Limited, an organization that focuses on construction, real estate, and also a leading supply chain management of agricultural commodities like oil seeds, edible oils, livestock feed raw material, spices, dried fruits, livestock Products, processing and packaging of special crops.

He further established other innovative agencies, including, Nigeria Made Hub, which is into the global business of marketing and selling Nigeria-made products to customers and consumers all over the world. It also promotes made-in-Nigeria products by helping our local merchants to reach a wider range of customers both locally and globally.

Another agency under the feats of versatile investments owned by Chiedozie Akwiwu is Puragon Oil and Gas Distribution. It’s into off-pipeline gas distribution, providing CNG to clients where piped natural gas (PNG) is unavailable, distribution of domestic gas products and sales of gas accessories, as well as third party deliveries. Thereafter, he founded Paynergy.com, a payment portal that allows ease of access for users of electricity, gas and other utilities. PaynergyNG also recently introduced renewable energy, provides solar energy solutions to residential and commercial areas by supporting the installation of solar photovoltaic system.

11years after graduation, the vibrant and versatile guru investors, has continue to spread his network of business, especially as Doak Integrated Resources, one it most operational agency, is currently exporting over 20 different Agro commodities to several countries across the the globe. He presently has been able to employ over 100 staff and is yet in expansion to set notable records of global impacts, as a proud indigenous agency.