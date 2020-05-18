You Have To Sacrifice Fun, Friends To Pursue Success – Asahn Guyton

Asahn Guyton, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of South Park Management LLC, a real estate investment company based in US was a hip hop recording artiste become he found a new calling as a serial entrepreneur. In a recent interview, the former musician and actor told the story of his life, the challenges, the defeats and the triumphs through a book he’s about to present to the public.

According to him, his book, titled “A Kid from South Park” is a gift to his community to inspire many young black and coloured Americans to rise from nothingness into something of substance in their lives. Recounting his own journey and many battles he fought along the way he lectured on how to go on a self discovery expedition.

“Are you ready to sacrifice fun and friends to pursue the rewarding life of an entrepreneur? Do you want to come out of poverty by pursuing your dreams with passion and determination? Nothing good and lasting comes easy; they require hard work. But at the end of the day, you will be glad you took the right decision to change your life forever. You are created for something higher than smoking and drinking, watching TV and going out to the clubs. You are one in a billion and you need to see yourself as such,” he said while explaining what the book entails.

“If you do not realize that you are a major determinant of your destiny, you may keep waiting for someone or some luck to happen. This is one of the biggest mistakes people make almost every time. They think that success is largely dependent on some person out there, a Good Samaritan that can give them a sense of direction in life,” he added.

Asahn Guyton, alias Hen-Roq started journey of life to become successful as a musician. He, and a childhood friend embarked on the journey. Just When everything was smelling like roses life took a dramatic turn and Guyton and his friend, who is now a big shot at Def Jam Records fell apart for reasons the serial entrepreneur refused to divulged. He had a good run as a hip hop star and was affiliated with Def Jam Records for 7 years.

That his best friend is none other than Steve Carless, a Senior Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Records.

“ Although me and Steve’s plan didn’t pan out the exact way that we thought it would, the goal was still achieved because the goal ultimately was for us to be successful, it was for us to win. We may have not won together, but we still won. And we’re still winning in life. And to me that’s what matters most, “ he remarked.

Asahn Guyton was born May 28, 1983. He is an American entrepreneur, real estate investor, multi business owner and now an author. While securing both passive, and multiple streams of income, his continued mission is a promise to encourage and empower others to share their gifts with the world.

Prior to founding South Park Management in 2014, Asahn worked in the entertainment business for well over a decade. Between music and film, behind and in front of the camera, he learned a great deal of experience that he still applies to his journey today; the first being opportunity, and seizing the moment of that opportunity. He learned that no one owes you anything. Once he came to this revelation, he quickly stopped standing in his own path toward success.

Born and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Asahn packed his bags in 2018 and traveled out west where he now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, acquiring multiple commercial real estate properties from the midwest area of the United States and expanding into the western area of Africa, he has proved that sometimes a change of location can work out for the better.

Asahn’s business is only getting started. He plans to continue his mission to teach his business practices to those from his community so they can achieve financial freedom. The offspring of this yearning is the book titled “A Kid From South Park”.