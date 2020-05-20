el-Rufai Swears-in High Court Judges

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai,on Tuesday sworn in four High court judges in the State, saying more judges needed for speedy dispensation of justice.

Speaking during the swearing-in at Government House, Kaduna, El-Rufai, said the State requires about 20 judges, stressing that the High Court judges were over worked.

The governor added that, Kaduna has been seeking for the appointment of more High court judges for the past three years.

He disclosed that, each High Court in Kaduna State has a minimum of 200 cases which affects the administration of justice.

He said the State needs more judges as Kaduna has the capacity to bear the burden and provide them with housing and vehicles.

He however noted that, the National Judicial Council takes time due to appoint judges not only in Kaduna but the entire country.

“In my opinion, the NJC should leave the selection of judges for State High courts to an equivalent Council at the State level,either the State Judicial Service Commission which now appoints magistrate or the State Judicial Council which select judges”.

“I do not believe that the appointment of High court judges at the State level should be within the purview of the NJC . We are trying to operate a unitary judiciary when we have a Federal Executive and Legislature, this needs to be corrected”, he stressed.

The High court Judges sworn-in were Andow Edward Esq, Amina Bello ,Ambo John ,Rabi Oladoja.