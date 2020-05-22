KennySam’s New Single ‘People’, Featuring OD Jay Hit The Airwaves

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Following speculations that award winning gospel artiste, KennySam is about shocking his fans with a scintillating tune, the rumour has been put to rest with the dropping of the much awaited song titled People? featuring one of Abuja’s best music producers, OD Jay.

KennySam who is well known by his hit single “IGWE” has continued to make churches and the street entangled with inspirational and melodious tunes they can hardly get in the industry.

Speaking in an interview, the artiste who doubles as a humanitarian disclosed to newsmen that people fear coronavirus (covid-19) more than their creator who made the heavens and earth, who has the power to give life and take life, the author and finisher of our faith, the beginning and the end of both human race and any other form of challenges man can encounter in this world…coronavirus inclusive.

He stated how much he disapproves the neglect, negative attitude of political class and bad governance meted on Nigerians for a long a time.

“The song People? has a fusion of afro and reggae mix. The song has a strong message that affects both the general public …asking critical questions familiar to us.

“Seeking that politicians should keep the electioneering promises made during campaigns at all level. Asking them to reverence God and make Nigeria a better place for humanity. This is the only reason God put them in leadership positions,” he stated.

KennySam dedicates the song to Nigerians asking what kind of people would care-less of their own this way, the reason for the title People?

The song is for the season and he hopes the world and Nigeria in particular come out from this pandemic stronger and better focused.

He has a dream of a new paradigm shift for Nigeria. He says, it’s a period for the leaders to soberly reflect and sincerely decide to make a positive change and make it great.