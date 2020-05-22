NEMA Distributes Foodstuffs To 656 IDPs In Adamawa 

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Adamawa and Taraba Operation Office, has distributed foodstuffs to 656 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in continuation with the agency’s efforts to provide succor to the vulnerable.

Mr. Midallah Iliya Annuhu, head of operations in charge of the two states who supervised the distribution Friday said, the gesture was inline with the agenda of the Minister of Humanitarian Affair, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajia Sadiya faruqq to better the welfare of IDPs, in the state.

The April and May palliative, as approved by the new DG AVM Muhammad Alhaji Muhammad (rtd) was meant for IDPs in the three formal camps namely Fufore, Malkohi and St. Theresa.

Annuhu listed Items distributed to include; Rice, Beans, Soya Beans, Tomatoes paste, Seasoning, salt and cooking oil.

The spokesman of the Agency, Hafeez Bello, added that, the distribution is part of the effort to make the displaced person comfortable during the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration and to ease the hardship of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Mr. Bakura Mohammed, the IDP chairman in fufore camp appreciated the DG, for coming to their aid, especially as Sallah is around the corner.