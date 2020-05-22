Yobe: Fire Razes Many Shops At Potiskum Central Market.

Many shops were burnt down at central Market Potiskum town in Yobe State on Thursday evening as firefighters battled to curtail its spread .

Some of the businessmen who spoke to LEADERSHIP during the incident, said that, many shops at the Tailoring side worth millions of naira were burnt down, as well as others destroyed by the fire.

Speaking during telephone interview, Chairman United Marketers Association (UMAPO), Potiskum branch. Alhaji Nasuru Mato, confirmed the incident.

According to him, many Materials, clothes, household items, decoration materials, generators, and electronics were among the goods destroyed by the inferno in the affected shops.

He said that, the more than four shops were affected by the fire incident which source was yet to be identified. The incident occurred around 7:20pm.

When contacted the fire service office, told that, ” On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene of the incident at 7: 10pm to stop the fire from spreading to other shops , ” he said .

He however said that there were no casualties , but that property yet to be estimated were lost to the fire outbreak.

He advised traders to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of triggering fire as a way of guarding against future occurrence.

He also advised residents to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers at home to enable them to curtail fire outbreak before calling on the fire service, he said the cause of the fire was still unknown but that investigation has begun.