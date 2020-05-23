Chinese Medical Team Not Treating COVID-19 Patients In Nigeria – CCECC

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) said yesterday that the Chinese medical experts who flew into Nigeria in April are not treating COVID-19 patients in the country.

There had been conflicting reports over the whereabouts of the ‘medical experts’ that arrived Nigeria about two months ago.

While speculations were rife that the Chinese medical team has been carrying out treatment on Nigerians, the minister of Health, Osagie Ohanire, came out to say he wasn’t aware of their whereabouts.

But in a statement it issued yesterday, CCECC said the mandate of the Chinese medical team does not cover treating COVID-19 patients, adding that the medical experts have not engaged in any treatment of Nigerians.

The company said the team assisted in setting up isolation centres and has provided support to CCECC staff on how to guide against COVID-19.

The statement noted that the medical experts were willing and ready to share their experiences fighting COVID-19 in China with Nigerian health officials.

CCECC stated in its official twitter handle, @CCECC8.: “After 14-day quarantine and necessary tests, the medical team has been carrying out its assigned mission. The medical personnel are in Nigeria at the instance of CCECC Nigeria and they have been at all times under the care and accommodation of CCECC.

“During their stay in Nigeria, they have complied with all known immigration and health protocols. It is important to reiterate that the mandate of the team, as mutually agreed with all stakeholders, does not cover treatment of COVID-19 cases.

“The team is therefore not treating any COVID-19 cases. In dealing with both the CCECC and the Nigerian health officials, the team only plays an advisory role. They would continue to engage with CCECC management and staff will always be willing to engage with Nigerian health officials and other stakeholders whenever and wherever it is necessary to do so”.