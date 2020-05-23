Insecurity: Kajuru LGA Holds Emergency Meeting

By Kucha Jeremiah, Abuja

In a bid to end the incessant attacks and killings in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Kajuru Local Government Security Council held an emergency meeting to review the prevalent security

challenges bedevilling the LG with the view of taking further actions in order to proffer solutions to the lingering attacks.

This was contained in a statement made available by the Executive Chairman, Kajuru LGA, Hon Cafra Boaz Caino, who empathise with the Kajuru people, saying as a council it is their duty to safeguard lives

and properties of every citizen and that they are doing all they can to achieve their objectives using various approaches.

The meeting was held on 21st May, 2020 with some resolutions made, which includes an appeal to aggrieved parties to lay down their arms and toe the path of peace and dialogue.

It resolve to tackle the challenges locally by resolving the conflict and to continually engage in due consultations with the aggrieved parties to end conflicts.

The council also resolved to reactivate the Kajuru Truth & Reconciliation Committee (KTRC).

They advised all individuals, groups and associations fanning the embers of hate should desist forthwith.

The statement also called on the media to avoid fake news and adopt balanced reportage.

The Council commended the Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s decision to form a reconcilliatory committee led by Rt. Hon. Umar Yakubu Barde, supported by Rt. Hon. Samuel Tanko Ubankato and Hon.

Cafra Boaz Caino, who are elected representatives of the people.

It was gathered that the governor had tasked the committee with the responsibility of finding an end to the hostilities and asked them to come up with recommendations and solutions to end the conflicts.

The Kajuru chairman, Caino, appreciated individuals and groups that have been of assistance to the victims, and prayed God to bless them.

“In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, ‘An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind’. We are however not blind because humanity lives within us and posterity will forever remain with us. Kajuru can be all we want it to be, if we focus on rewriting our history together,” Caino concluded.