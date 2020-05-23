Lagos Discharges More 45 Coronavirus Patients

BY GEORGE OKOJIE

Lagos State government on Saturday said it has discharged additional 45 coronavirus patients, comprising 22 females and 23 males who are all Nigerians.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed this on his Twitter handle while giving an update of the fight the state is waging to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said 19 of the patients were from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (MIDH), Yaba, three from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Lekki, one from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and seven from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres.

According to him, the patients were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19, adding that with the latest figure, the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the state isolation facilities had risen to 707.

“I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19Lagos patients; 22 females and 23 males, all Nigerians were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 19 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, three from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Lekki, one from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and seven from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 707.

“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a #COVID19FreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos,” Sanwo-Olu stated.