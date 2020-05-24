COVID-19: What We Shall Miss At Sallah – Nigerians

F hirom ‘Eid’ prayers at home with family members or alone to non-visitation of loved ones, going out for durbar, fun fair or homages TUNDE OGUNTOLA, ANKELI EMMANUEL, ABDULLAHI OLESIN write on Sallah in the period of COVID-19

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid will either start on Saturday May 23 or Sunday May 24. Eid-el-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Sadly, these are troubled times for the whole world with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world. The world is battling with the pandemic to curtail the spread of the virus which has killed thousands of persons globally. The World Health Organisation writes that: “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.” The world health body also declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency.

As of 22 May, 2020, 10:10 GMT, the Worldometers website states that there are currently 5,214,971 confirmed cases and 335,002 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the world. Many countries have closed their borders and completely shut down to combat the pandemic. Many have run short of hospital beds to treat those affected. Outside the physical and material destruction that the pandemic has caused, there is fear and panic in many places. Not only is there fear and panic, but this fear has also killed some and paralysed many others. These are desperate and grave times everywhere. Hopelessness has settled into many persons and homes. There is despair in many quarters.

Earlier, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV, advised Nigerian Muslims to say their ‘Eid’ prayers at home with their families or alone if there is no family member to join them.

“Eid-el-Fitr congregation in the outskirts of towns and cities should be temporarily suspended.

“The said ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case there isn’t anyone with him or her, at home,” the JNI said in a statement by its Secretary-General, Khalid Aliyu.

Some state governments such as those of Bauchi and Kano have relaxed the ban to allow the Eid prayers to hold. However, the federal government disagreed completely with the decision of some governors in the northern part of the country to relax restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It cautioned the governors lifting the ban on religious gathering at worship centres with a view to paving way for the Eid-el-Fitr prayers to have a rethink.

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated the federal government’s position during the daily briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja. He noted that the decision by the governors to open praying grounds for Sallah prayers could inadvertently endanger the elderly, the sick and those with underlying factors during such religious gatherings. The SGF warned vehemently that large gatherings beyond 20 persons remained prohibited and should be adhered to strictly.

The federal government also cautioned Nigerians on the need to wear masks, keep physical distances, avoid large congregations, unnecessary interstate travels and observe personal hygiene amongst other suggested safety measures.

“Particularly, I underscored the need for the governors to provide personal and strong leadership, carry the policy of community ownership to the grassroots and create a deeper awareness.

“The governors were also advised on the decision taken by some of their colleagues to permit large gatherings as such decisions could inadvertently endanger the elderly, the sick and those with underlying factors during such gatherings. The strong advisory from the PTF is that large gatherings beyond twenty persons remain

prohibited and should be adhered to,” he said.

Traditionally, Eid-el-Fitr is celebrated for two or three days as an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries. However, the number of vacation days varies by country. In Nigeria the federal government has declared 25th and 26th May as public holiday to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr. Like Ramadan, Eid-el-Fitr begins with the first sighting of the new moon, so most of the time Muslims have to wait until the night before Eid to verify its date. If the new moon is not visible, the month lasts 30 days.

The date changes annually on the Gregorian calendar and varies from country to country depending on geographical location. To declare the start of Eid, Muslim-majority countries depend on the testimonies of local moon sighters. When the sighting has been verified, Eid is declared.

How do Muslims celebrate Eid?

Muslims across the world begin Eid day celebrations by partaking in prayers followed by a short sermon shortly after dawn. In some states in the country the prayers take place outside, while others are hosted in mosques or large halls.

People congratulate one another as they head home after Eid prayers. They spend the day visiting relatives and neighbours, paying homages, durbar and accepting gifts as they move around from house to house.

This is preceded by the giving of alms to the poor, or Zakat, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is common for the capitals of Muslim majority countries to decorate their cities with festive lights and hold carnivals to commemorate the end of the holy month, with children dressed in new clothes, offered gifts and money to celebrate the joyous occasion.

On the first day of Eid-el-Fitr, voluntary fasting is not allowed as Muslims are encouraged to feast and celebrate the completion of a month of worship and abstinence from food.

The most popular greeting is “Barka da Sallah” in Hausa, a Nigerian language, ”Eku odun Eid” in Yoruba language, Eid mubarak (Blessed Eid) or Eid sa’id (Happy Eid).

Prior to now, Muslims prepare for Eid prayer by taking a shower and dressing in new clothes.

With clothes being an important marker of Eid, some people wear traditional clothes from their culture, while others pick out something new to wear. Muslims are also encouraged to eat something sweet, usually dates, before heading to the Eid prayers. On their way to the prayer, traditionally held in an open area, Muslims recite takbeerat, praising God by saying Allahu Akbar or God is great, which will surely be missed in some states this year because of the outbreak of Coronavirus.