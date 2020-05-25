Equities Market Gains N695bn In One Week

BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The Nigerian equities market last week rebounded strongly to close in green territory with a gain of N695 billion as investors responded to the crude oil prices appreciation at the international market.

The All-Share index gained 1,333.42 points or 5.59 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to 25,204.75 points. Market capitalisation increased by N695 billion to close at N13.136 trillion.

Similarly, performance across sectors was impressive last week as all indices gained. The Industrial Goods and Banking indices gained the most, up 15.45 per cent and 7.24 per cent due to gains in Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and Zenith Bank.

The Oil & Gas index went up by 4.89 per cent, following price appreciation in Conoil. In the same vein, price upticks in Wapic Insurance, Unilever Nigeria and PZ Cussons Nigeria pulled the Insurance and Consumer Goods indices by 2.02 per cent and 0.89 per cent higher respectively.

Market breadth for the week was positive as 55 equities appreciated in price, eight equities depreciated in price, while 100 equities remained unchanged. Unilever Nigeria led the gainers table by 33.86 per cent to close at N17.00, per share.

Red Star Express followed with a gain of 26.67 per cent to close at N3.80, while BUA Cement went up by 23.42 per cent to close to N39.00, per share.

On the other side, Arbico Plc led the decliners table by 9.91 per cent to close at N2.09, per share. Afromedia Plc followed with a loss of 9.68 per cent to close at 28 kobo and Royal Exchange declined by 9.09 per cent to close at 20 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.718 billion shares worth N18.849 billion in 26,367 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 926.418 million shares valued at N9.768 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 20,910 deals.

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said “The bullish run in the equities market would largely be based on the sustained rally in the price of crude. Nevertheless, we expect our clients to take advantage of the rally to book profit.

“We strongly advise cautious trades at this period, as reversal of the rise in crude oil price could trigger bearish equities market trend.” Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that, “In the new week, we anticipate a mixed performance given the opportunities for bargain hunting.”