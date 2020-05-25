Full Deregulation Key To Private Sector Investment – Oil Marketers

By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Petroleum products marketers operating in the downstream industry have said that deregulation remains an enabler for a private sector investment.

The marketers who spoke at the just concluded Nigerian Petroleum Downstream Summit Webinar, in Lagos said the downstream industry requires significant investments to raise standards along the supply chain.

They said this included improving the refining capacity, pipelines, trucks, depots, filling stations and supporting the ancillary and derivative industries that would emerge from an improved downstream sector. The marketers, however, said investors required an attractive environment, devoid of uncertainties.

Managing director, 11 Plc and chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Adetunji Oyebanji, at the conference stressed that the conversation with government and other stakeholders would continue to ensure the process is completed as soon as possible.

Oyebanji said the exercise will create a win-win situation for Nigerians, the government, stakeholders, and the industry. He also opined that maintaining the petrol subsidy (which results in operational inefficiencies and is not sustainable) would not be an appropriate channel to support or plan for the future of Nigeria.

He added that instead, the removal of price controls, allowing market forces and competition to determine prices, especially for PMS will benefit the country and the industry.

Other panellists which included MD/CEO Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited and also the chairman Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Dame Winifred Akpani; group chief operating officer, MRS Holdings Limited, Hajia Amina Maina; CEO OVH Energy Marketing Limited, Mr Huub Stokman; national president Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Billy S. Gillis-Harry, said that appropriate new legislation needed to be put in place and enforced as deregulation could only be as effective as the legal framework put in place to guide it.

They also said that the survival and indeed, the growth of the downstream oil industry is important to Nigeria and Nigerians as it already provides employment directly and indirectly to millions of Nigerians via the industrial sector, construction sector, transportation sector, station sales and administrative personnel, regulatory personnel and other businesses that service and support the downstream.