Lagos To Close Marine Beach Bridge For 5 Months

BY GEORGE OKOJIE

Lagos State Government has said the Marine Beach Bridge by Total Gas, inwards Apapa would be closed for five months, effective from next tomorrow through Wednesday 21st October, 2020 for an emergency repair works, in line with the vision of providing a seamless transportation system across the metropolis

The government in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that the repair works by the Federal Ministry of Works is long overdue and is vital for the safety of the people of Lagos State, especially motorists that ply the bridge to access different parts of the state.

He also explained in the statement that, necessary palliative works have been carried out on all alternative routes around the construction site, making them to be in good motorable condition to ease motorists’ movements during the construction period.

The Commissioner also made it known that the repair works which comprised bearing and expansion joint replacement is planned to be executed in two phases; with each phase focusing on one lane of the Bridge at a time.

‘’The first phase will be handling the lane inbound Apapa while the second phase will be designated to work on the lane that conveys vehicles outside the axis,’’ he said.

The statement further disclosed that adequate arrangement has been put in place to manage the construction period.

‘’Motorists’ inwards Wharf road will be diverted to the other section of the bridge outwards Apapa, a contraflow of 200metres has been put in place for vehicles to realign with a proper direction inwards Ajegunle or Wharf road, Apapa, while Motorists descending to Total Gas under bridge will drive without any hindrance,’’ he said.

The statement added that the Traffic Management Authorities including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), will be stationed at the construction locations to ameliorate the effect of the expected traffic issues.

While appealing to motorists and residents of the area to cooperate with the traffic management bodies deployed to the area to manage the traffic situation, the state government expressed its unalloyed commitment to providing a transportation system that will meet the needs of a larger population in an emerging Smart city.