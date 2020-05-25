NCC: Diaspora Commission Not Evicted From Digital Complex

BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos



The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied the video making the rounds on social media alleging that the Nigeria Diaspora Commission was ignominiously thrown out of the NCC Annex building located at Mbora District, Abuja.

A statement signed by Dr Henry Nkemadu, director, Public Affairs, NCC yesterday stated that the fifth floor allocated to Diaspora Commission had to be used to accommodate other departments from the NCC headquarters to ease the congestion.

“Some of the departments of the NCC had started moving to the new five floor complex when discussions were held between the NCC and the Diaspora Commission to enable the Diaspora Commission also utilise any free offices within the Complex.

“NCC’s offer to house the Nigeria Diaspora Commission was predicated on the long held position of the NCC that agencies of government will achieve more through strategic collaboration, partnership, synergy and sharing to the extent allowed by relevant laws,” he said.

Nkemadu stated that the NCC has not withdrawn the offer but had hiccups arising from the preparation for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Communications and Digital Economy Complex and launch other projects relating to the mandate of government.

“The board and management of the NCC took a decision to ensure that every activity in the building was in line with the federal government’s digital agenda,” he said in the statement.

“Incidentally, after the offer of the office spaces to the Diaspora Commission, the chairman, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa had not visited the Complex to take possession of any of the offices and also the Commission had not started using any of these spaces as offices.

“As is usual in ensuring security and accountability before, during and after presidential visits, the building had to be cleared to allow for only known and identifiable persons to have access within the Complex. Therefore the minister of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami could not have sent armed men to drive the staff of the Diaspora Commission out of the Communications and Digital Economy Complex.

“At this time, only NCC Staff were accredited to have access within this premises as required by the security officials. All the properties belonging to the Diaspora Commission are safely warehoused in some of the Offices in the Complex.