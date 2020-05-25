S/East Govs To Engage NCDC On Coronavirus Testing

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

The South East Governors’ Forum has agreed to further engage the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC) to scale up testing for Coronavirus.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi disclosed this yesterday at the end of the meeting of the forum held in Enugu.

The governors also directed that all igbos living outside Igboland should obey all extant COVID 19 orders,namely ; presidential Directive on inter- state movement, among others.

On community policing, the forum noted that the recent communication from the Inspector General of Police to ” our governors on community policing composition is not in keeping with the agreement we reached with him during his last visit to the South East”.

“In the circumstance, we cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement.”

The South East Governors and their leaders request the IG to revert to the initial agreement reached on community policing at Enugu.

The forum also agreed that all South East States Houses of Assembly should commence the process of enacting of state security laws in line with South East Joint Security Programme.

The meeting also agreed to hold visual meeting with the Group MD of NNPC on the issue of linking the South East State capitals with gas pipeline alongside with the pipeline programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which is running from imo State to Lagos State.

Present at the meeting were Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, deputy governors of Abia and Anambra, Ude Okochukwu and Nkem Okeke respectively as well as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, among others.