UK Sends 3 More Flights To Evacuate 900 Nationals From Nigeria

BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced three more chartered flights to evacuate 900 of its citizens from Nigeria.

More than 1,700 British nationals have already returned to the UK on special charter flights in April and May – from Lagos and Abuja.

Details of the new flights are as follows: Friday 29 May, Lagos – London; Monday 1 June: Lagos – London and Saturday 6 June: Abuja-London.

A UK-organised special internal charter flight will travel from Port Harcourt to Abuja on Saturday 6 June to enable British nationals based in, or near, Port Harcourt to join the 6 June flight from Abuja to London.

The minister of State for Africa, James Duddridge, said that “Brits in Nigeria will now have access to additional repatriation flights, meaning hundreds more will be able to fly home. We have already arranged for around 1,700 people to return home to their friends and family and continue to support British nationals who remain in the country”.

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, said that “I am delighted to announce a third wave of flights to take more of our British travellers home from Nigeria – adding to the 1,700 people we’ve already helped since airports closed on 23 April. If you are eligible and wish to return to the UK, I’d urge you to book seats on these flights as they are likely to be the last charter flights available”.

The UK government is working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to bring British travellers home as part of the plan announced by the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on 30 March – with up to £75 million available for special charter flights to priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.

So far, charter flights have returned British travellers from countries including India, the Philippines, Ecuador, Bolivia, Nepal, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and Peru.