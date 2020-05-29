82-year-old Widow Recovers From Coronavirus In Osun

BY JOSHUA DADA

An 82-year-old widow who is said to be suffering from hypertension has recovered from the coronavirus disease after receiving nine-day treatment at the Isolation and Treatment Centre, Asubiaro, Osogbo, in Osun State.

She was confirmed positive and admitted at the state isolation centre on the 13th of May, 2020.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement released on Friday in Osogbo, said the Septuagenarian’s recovery from the virus beats the odds as elderly people with chronic diseases are the highest risk group because most of the time they are unable to recover from COVID-19.

He noted that the patient who contracted the disease from coming in contact with an infected person showed no symptoms of the virus before her sample was collected except for diarrhoea.

Isamotu said, “The story of the 82-year-old widow who recovered from the dreaded coronavirus provides a glimmer of hope, considering that she is a hypertensive patient on medication.

‘’Although when she arrived at our Isolation centre on the 13th of May, she had no cough, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, fever or anosmia associated with the virus except for diarrhoea and we successfully treated her for it and she was stable all through the period of hospitalisation.

“On her 9th day on admission, we carried out a follow-up Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on her and the result came back negative and she was subsequently discharged on the 24th of May, 2020.

“Furthermore, a follow-up at her home after her discharge revealed that she was stable”, the Commissioner added.