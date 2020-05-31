Kogi West COVID-19-Free, Says Sen Adeyemi

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi has said the district remain free of COVID-19.

The Senator said this in reaction to the ongoing misrepresentation of facts as regards the health status of the state.

In a statement by his legislative Aide, Chief Olowo Cornelius, the Senator who has visited the state three times within the last six weeks in solidarity with his constituents and the government on the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to distribute palliatives said it is important to note that all safety measures as prescribed by NCDC were duly observed.

According to the statement, “During all his visits to the state, he interacted extensively with various sectors of the society, this included his constituents, Local Administrators, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, local semi-opinion leaders and members of the media, so as to get the true facts on the status of Kogi state COVID-19 pandemic graph.

“That in all of such interactions, the people of Kogi state particularly Kogi West had expressed gratitude to Almighty God, given that no COVID-19 case has been reported in the state despite the fact that the state shares border with about ten states of the nation. The people of Kogi also commended state Government for taking proactive measures to ensure that the state is kept safe from COVID-19.

“That the people in unison, and more importantly, going by the health records available, affirmed to the fact that the death rate graph, surprisingly, has remained flat in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This was attributed to the consequential lockdown declared and all other safety measures applied by the State government.

It added that from all available records and report, contrary to the falsehood being peddled by members and sympathizers of an opposition party, disgruntled elements and some failed politicians, the state is yet to record any established COVID-19 case.

He added; “The Chief Imam of Kabba’s case, Sheikh Ahmad Ejibunu, which is now been used to undermine the strenuous effort of the State government at keeping a clean COVID-19 record is most unfortunate. It is disheartening that, for politics, some people will celebrate, not only the spread of COVID-19 pandemic into Kogi, but to also deliberately report the death of a man of God, a Chief Imam, who is responding to treatment from an ailment triggered by bee sting which is of no correlation with COVID-19

“The doctor who attended to the Chief Imam admitted on record that as at when he referred the patient to FMC Lokoja, he has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19, unfortunately the patient was taken directly to Abuja National Hospital.

In the statement, Adeyemi added that he, as the genuine representative of his people, will continue to partner with the Federal and state government on their efforts to keep the state safe and healthy, adding that Kogi State Governor is one of the closest governors to the Presidency, who will do all within his powers to defend Federal Government policies and programmes, he is also one of the most loyal and supportive governors to our party, the APC.

He further expressed his confidence in the ability of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, to continue to ensure the welfare of Kogi people as well as to do the needful on the management of COVID-19 in the State, also noting that this situation should not be misinterpreted as a confrontation with a Federal Government Agency but a genuine affection for Kogi people in ensuring that they are not subjected to avoidable pains.

The Senator also prayed for the speedy recovery of the Chief Imam of Kabba, while appealing to his family and congregation to see the ongoing falsehood as dirty politics taken too far.