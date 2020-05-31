Why Niger Delta Is Littered With Abandoned Projects – Ndukwe

A Niger Delta based Activist and President Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative, Obiaruko Christie Ndukwe has explained reasons why the Niger Delta region is littered with abandoned projects . She also speaks on issues affecting the NDDC. JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH presents the excerpts.

Uncompleted NDDC projects dot the length and Breadth of the region, some of them fully paid for, do you think the government and the people of the region are doing enough to monitor the Commission?

I love this question. Let me tell you the simple truth. Jobs awarded in the past 19 years were used to win elections. Monies paid to some of these professional contractors are merely used for elections and the Commission had it’s worst period during the period leading to the 2015 elections.

Most of the abandoned jobs have been paid for while some were not even originally in the budget. Without indicating anyone or defending any, I can tell you clearly that there is a Contract for Sale Department in the Commission, where you buy the Award letters and you are aided by the Staff there to get paid without executing jobs.

Why has the National Assembly in the course of their oversight functions not been able to detect this for 19 years?

There is a Statutory Audit for the 19-year period by the Auditor General of the Federation, so, why have they not detected this over the years? Some of the contracts were abandoned out of frustration in getting payment. Some of these abandoned jobs were never in the Budget, so when a new Management comes, they will refuse to pay. Don’t forget, it’s all more of politics than development.

The frequent change in the Management of the Commission without serving out their constitutional tenured has also hampered development and led to abandonment of projects. Every new Board wants to deal with their own people, cronies, families, friends and loyalists.In some states, insecurity has forced contractors out of site and in some cases, the jobs are relocated to other more peaceful communities.More worrisome is a situation where some lawmakers saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the performance of the Commission will be awarded contracts without any evidence of execution.

There is a present case of one of them who got over 1000 jobs to supply plastic chairs to schools in the 9 Niger Delta States. He was paid the sum of N3.8bn without supplying the chairs, rather, the documents show that these Chairs were supplied to a warehouse belonging to him in his State.

It is even funny that he was awarded a N2bn contract by the Governor of his State to supply plastic Chairs and he took the same chairs meant for NDDC and supplied to them. Can you beat that?And the same man is one of those probing the IMC and the Minister over a 6 month period, simply because he was asked to return the money.

There is also another request for payment of over N3billion being 60 per cent of the contract sum of N6.4billion for 136 Lots of Skills Acquisition program. The IMC turned down this request since it considers it a scam. This is perpetuated by the same people who want to preside over the probe of the IMC. This is laughable.So who do you blame? Many of those shouting “probe” do not have this information. If the people know these truths, some of these people of NDDC will be stoned in public places.Unfortunately, there is poverty and these inhibitors of development give out crumbs to the youths and some Elders who run to and fro to media houses, attacking just anybody who they consider as an enemy of their paymasters.

Do you think that the forensic audit will sanitise the NDDC and change the way things are done going forward?

We need the Forensic Audit. I have read and watched some people try to discredit the Forensic Audit. Their frustration is clearly understood. No more free food!The question is whether they understand what a Forensic Audit means. Is it a Statutory Audit? No. They are two different things.A Forensic Audit will enable us x-ray the real issues bothering on fraud and that can be used for trial, while in a Statutory Audit, it is not so.

The Governors of the States that make up the NDDC had visited the President and requested for a Forensic Audit. At first, it sounded like politics, a ploy to stop those in charge of the Commission from having access to funds.Majority of these Governors are in the opposition PDP. The President granted their request and ordered the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs to commence the process. The Minister sacked the Acting Board led by Prof Brambaifa, barely seven months after they were appointed. He appointed an Interim Management Committee which was to run the Commission during the period of the Forensic Audit.Yes, there were initial impediments towards a start off but eventually, the Forensic Audit has commenced. But some people are bent on scuttling it.The question is why? Who are these people?

Unknown to many, they have mapped out different strategies to ensure that the Forensic Audit does not see the light of the day.

First, there was a plan to access all the necessary documents and burn them. The Minister was smart enough to provide adequate security for the Auditors.

Next, the battle shifted to the NASS as soon as some of the Directors and those indicted in the initial reports were transferred out of the Headquarters of the Commission and their proxies arrested while stealing files.

The sudden move to probe the Minister and the IMC is also suspicious as it is likely going to indict them and nullify every action they have taken towards the Forensic Audit.

Some have planned to use some paid youths to go to Court challenging the legality of the Forensic Audit when there is a Statutory Audit report by the Auditor General of the Federation.

I am skeptical if this Audit would be allowed to continue as more political heavy weights are now being recruited in the fight. Except the President continues to maintain his stance, the Forensic Audit may only end up as an illusion.

Those who initially supported the Audit have made a U-Turn upon realizing that their party was in charge of the Commission for 15 years out of the 19-year period in question.But if the Audit is allowed, which I pray it should be, the revelations will not only force many to refund huge sums but may lead to an eventual scrap of the Commission.

The region has been sharply divided over the decision to carry out the forensic audit, who do you think the decision is generating so much controversy?

It’s a matter of interest. Majority of the people who are in the media kicking against the Forensic Audit have been depending on the sleaze in the Commission for survival. Let me tell you, those numbers are infinitesimal compared to the larger numbers in the region who may not be vocal but desire a change in the Commission.

Those against the Probe only represent the modern day biblical woman whose child died in the night, but went ahead to claim the child of the other woman. And when the matter was brought before King Solomon, the woman whose child had died supported the initial decision of the King that the living child be divided into two. It is clear that they are guilty even before the report. And the reason is simple, they are part of the problem. Some of the people who opposed the forensic audit insist that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio designed it to hoodwink the President and nothing more.

The last time I checked, Akpabio didn’t initiate the idea of a Forensic Audit. It was the Governors. The President merely accented to it and asked Akpabio as the supervising Minister to handle it. So how can anybody twist the truth, accusing Akpabio?Until we stop playing politics with development, we will remain in the dark while the rest of the world is moving on.

Others allege that he is one of the beneficiaries of the sleaze that bedevilled the Commission and therefore lacks the moral strength to champion the audit.

If Akpabio was a beneficiary of the sleaze, we will find out. Do you think that any reputable Forensic Auditor will trade their hard earned reputation for a cover up for a Minister?The more reason the Audit should be carried out. Akpabio ought to be the one frustrating the Audit if the allegation is true.Those who allege should submit the evidence. It is not enough to throw tar at people without substantial evidence.The issues I mentioned about those in power who have hijacked jobs to themselves, got paid without executing them, I have the evidence.The advent of the social media has thrown up a lot of mediocre in media business. People get paid to publish stories that are unfounded.There will be no sacred cows if we all support the Auditors to do their job.

You were quoted recently as saying that the ongoing Senate probe of the Interim Management Committee was a plot to scuttle the forensic audit, why do you think so?

It’s obvious. Going for a Probe of N40bn when we are talking about an audit to ascertain where hundreds of billions have been expended is like settling for less.The President has ordered a Forensic Audit of the Commission for a period of 19 years. He is backed by the Constitution to do so. Why is anybody insisting that the Probe of the IMC and the Minister should come first? It is simple. Probe them, indict them and ask that they be sacked. Of course, every action they have taken, including the Tender advertised for Forensic Auditors will be declared as illegal.It is clear that the Senate/House probe is going in that direction. Some of those in those Committees are involved in the sleaze. How can they allow themselves to be probed?Let the Forensic Audit be completed, after which, the NASS can continue their oversight functions. Since the 6-months period of the IMC is not included in the Forensic Audit, that can come in the way of a Probe. Not the other way around. It’s obvious that some people want to defy the Presidential Order.

Dumping of projects on communities without their input has also been blamed for the failure of the NDDC to meet the aspirations of the region, what do you think should be done to address this.I have said it before. Until a Forensic Audit is done and the reasons for such impunity deduced, it will go unchecked.If people are punished and made to refund monies collected for not executing projects, it will serve as a detterent to many.

There is no perfect system in the world, but at least we can start from somewhere. If the Military could build Abuja and make it the Federal Capital Territory, then the Niger Delta region can also be transformed. But that is if we eschew politics and appoint people with a passion to excel. Again, funding must be regular.

Those who are in the habit of abandoning jobs will also be made to face the law.