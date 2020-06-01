Juggling School, Music Works For Me -Singer, Notfemii

US-based Nigerian Afrobeat and Contemporary R&B singer, Notfemii born Olusegun Femi Adeyemo is presently an undergraduate of Morgan State University, Maryland, USA but that has not deterred him from pursuing his passion of making music. In fact, the unusually blessed artiste with the ability to play any song on almost any musical instruments says it’s a price he has to pay, among many others, to be who is gradually becoming in the music world.

“My everyday life, I try my best to juggle school and music and it’s working for me. For my social life, most times I would rather stay at home instead of hanging out with friends in other to write a song or record. Don’t get it wrong, I totally enjoy it and I know someday I’ll achieve my dreams,” he said in a recent interview.

He has had his share of sweet and sour experience of life as a beginner. His best experience, according to him as a music star is when he performed on stage and listeners were really singing along with him from their hearts when he played the sax and people really love it. His worst experience as a musician he said was when he faced some set backs due to lack of funds and connections to get his music to the right place.

Notfemi started music when he was just 8 in the primary school. Even as at that time he could play various musical instruments. But professionally, music started for him in 2017. His first single titled “Uncomfortable” was produced by him. The beat for the song, as he said, was produced in his room and sent to friends for mixing and mastering. And when the song dropped family and friends knew a star was born.

The first single was originally released in 2018 but refixed and eventually released on March 20, 2019. He followed up the good work with another single “Wanting More” in December 25, 2019 and his third single, “Angie” featuring Dremo dropped April 17, 2020. It was mixed and mastered by Reverb.

His best Nigerian artistes include Style Plus, Oritse femi, 2baba, Fela, and Adekunle Gold.

“At different points in my life, these were the artistes I vibed to,” he said.

Notfemii is presently unsigned to any record label but confident the future holds a lot of promises. He hails from Osun State in Nigeria.