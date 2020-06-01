PDP Sweeps Benue, C/River LG Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has swept all the seats in the

local government elections conducted in Benue and Cross River states.

In Benue, the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) yesterday announced that the Peoples Democratic Party ,(PDP) has won all the 23 local government chairmanship seats in the election that held on Saturday 30th of May 2020.

Also in Cross Rivers, the PDP the party won all the 10 local governments in the state in an election that held on Saturday.

BSIEC chairman, Dr Tersoo Loko while announcing the result of the Benue local councils election at the headquarters of the commission in Makurdi.

He said that the PDP also won all the councillorship positions in the 276 council wards of the state. Dr Loko explained that the election which held in the 3,691 polling units across the 23 local government areas of the state was free and fair.

Dr Loko who commended the electorate for adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures also expressed gratitude to the Benue State government and staff of the commission for their support that has helped in no small ways to put in place necessary logistics to ensure a free, fair, credible, and hitch-free exercise.

“I must also commend the security agencies for ensuring a smooth conduct of the elections. No case of violence or snatching of ballot box was reported throughout the exercise,” he said.

The BSIEC chairman, also informed that only five political parties which includes the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), African Action Congress (AAC), All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) participated in the election.

Our correspondent observed that out of the five political parties that

participated in the elections, only five local governments including Okpokwu, Konshisha, Obi, Otukpo and Ohimini were keenly contested while the remaining 18 LGs, returned their candidates unopposed.

In Cross River, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has swept all the seats in the 10 local government coucil elections conducted on Saturday by the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC).

The elections which was conducted across the 18 LGAs had the following parties that fielded candidates: APC, PDP and Labour Party.

Candidates of the PDP who were decaled winners in the 10 LGAs would pilot the affairs for their respective council areas in the next three years.

Chairman for the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission CROSIEC, Dr. Mike Ushie, while announcing the results for 10 Council areas said,”The results are not manufactured here, am going to read it the way they were sent from the field.”

ged, stressing that the candidate of the PDP, Mr.Linus Bassey Etim scored a total of

50,442 votes and was declared winner.

In Etung LGA, the chairmanship elections was between Mr. Nkum Etang Eteng

of the APC who scored 413 votes representing 1.5 per cent of the total valid votes, whereas Mr.Etuk John

Nkom of the PDP who was declared winner

scored 26,694 votes representing 97 per cent of the votes.

In Obubra LGA, Dr. Bassey Agara Tom of the PDP who scored 75,082 votes was declared winner after

defeating Mr. Agbor Martins of the APC who scored 1,178 votes.

In Odukpani, the elections was won by the PDP candidate, Miss Justina

Joseph Edem after she scored 33,208 votes.

In Yakurr LGA, the PDP candidate Mr. Obeten Ofem Ebri scored 70,339

votes against his APC counterpart Ekamon Prince

Michael who scored 833 votes.

In Akapabuyo LGA, which has 10 council wards, PDP candidate, Emmanuel

Offiong Bassey won the election.

While in Bakassi LGA, Iyadim Aboni Iyadim of the PDP was declared

winner after scoring 7,674 votes.

And in Calabar municipality LGA, the PDP candidate Mr. Eke Effiong Nta

of the PDP was declared winner after scoring 31,183 votes.

Nta defeated his APC political rival, Mr. Bassey Okon Bassey who scored

1,545 votes, while the Labour

Party candidate, Mr. Ekeng Moritz Bassey scored

315 votes.

However, in Calabar South LGA, the PDP candidate Mrs. Esther Edet

Bassey defeated APC candidate, Mr. Patrick Okon Bassey.

The CROSIEC chairman asked supporters of the political parties to wait

for the results of eight LGAs which are yet to come from the councils.