COVID-19: Gov Fayemi Recovers, As Umahi, Daughter, 3 Aides Test Negative

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has recovered from COVID-19, after 11 days in isolation.

Fayemi , in the early hours of Saturday confirmed this new development on his verified Twitter handle.

The governor thanked God and his numerous well wishers across the globe for his recovery for their prayers and support.

NAN reports that he announced that he had been infected with the virus 11 days ago and consequently proceeded on self isolation.

Meanwhile, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, his daughter and three of his aides have tested negative to COVID-19

NAN reports that Umahi on July 4, announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 but will still be working from isolation.

Mr Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, noting that Umahi was full of praises to God for his healing.

“The governor confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed. He also thanked Ebonyi people and Nigerians for their prayers and solidarity,” Orji said.