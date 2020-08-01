NEWS
Gov. Umahi, Daughter, 3 Aides Test Negative To COVID-19
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, his daughter and three of his aides have tested negative to COVID-19.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umahi on July 4, announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 but will still be working from isolation.
Mr Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, noting that Umahi was full of praises to God for his healing.
“The governor confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed. He also thanked Ebonyi people and Nigerians for their prayers and solidarity,” Orji said. (NAN)
