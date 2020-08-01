UPDATE: My Loyalty To Obaseki Is Sacrosanct, Says Shaibu

Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu has called on members of the public to disregard the ongoing propaganda that he is on war path with his boss.

He described the allegation that he is on war path with his boss over issue of fund as reckless, unguided and efforts to mislead people by those who are afraid of the unity that exist between him and his boss.

He accused Adams Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu for conducting political affairs as a primitive war. “This Machiavellian system of politics where all forms of wizardry tactic are deployed both fair and Foul means will certainly achieve the opposite result.”

The Deputy Governor cautioned the author, sponsors and those with unprecedented capacity for lies and blackmailing to thread cautiously.

In a statement made available to the media by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor, Mr Benjamin Atu condemned the misleading story and online publication against the personality of the Deputy Governor by miscreant elements sponsor by hopeless and helpless Political jobbers and Merchant.

Comrade Philip Shaibu has vowed that his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki will forever remain sacrosanct and both Adams Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu has through their publication revealed their wish and their wish will never happen.

“My loyalty to Obaseki is sacrosanct and not debatable. No amount of blackmail or propaganda can stop me from serving the interest of the Governor Philip Shaibu declared. “I will Support Obaseki and make sure he wins the September 19th Governorship election in Edo State”

He called on the People of the state to disregard ongoing rumor. “Expect more of this kind of propaganda from these characters that didn’t wish us well.

The Statement has therefore called on Nigeria Police and and other Security agencies to take a close look at the intentions of purposes of these miscreants elements and ensure that the perpetrators are decisively dealt with the statement added.