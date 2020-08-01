Why I Sing For Charity – Aida Benjamin

Adaku U. Onusiriuka Oseiza, popularly known by her stage name Aida Benjamin, is the current executive director, Marketing and a sitting board member of the Enyimba Automated Shoe Company Aba, Abia State. She’s also the founder, Aida Benjamin Foundation, and CEO of Meaje Consulting Services, All that Glitters Jewellery Int’l and HouZe of Aida. In this interview with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, the politician who sings for charity speaks on her journey into the music industry and why she’s dropping a new single

Looking at your background, what really motivated you into the music industry?

I have always been a singer. It’s a passion and a talent I didn’t want to let die.

How has music shaped your life, especially as a humanitarian?

Music or rather worship to me as a Christian lifts my spirit up all the time and it makes me understand that God is indescribable. He gives me a new song everyday. Worship is all we can give him.

What is the focus of your NGO and why did you decide to do a song for charity?

For my NGO, we are focused on health and education towards widows and orphans. I decided to use my song for charity so the song can heal souls at this time of crisis in the world and to raise support for the less privileged.

What’s the song about and when will it drop?

The title of the song is “Obi-Uto” and it means a joyful heart…. It’s a danceable song that gives you hope, reminds you that the source of your joy is from God. It will drop on my birthday August 2 it is produced by Mekoyo at U and I studios and video is by Toca Mcbaror.

Are you just dropping this single or you plan on working on an album? If so, would it also go for charity?

I plan working on an album. I have lots of songs to work on. I get songs in my dreams so I record them as I get. All my releases will be for charity.

What’s your greatest achievements in life and your plans for the future?

My plans for the future is to continue to put in my best in politics which is a platform to make the positive changes I want to in my community , state and Nigeria as a whole. My greatest achievement in life is the opportunity given to me by God to touch lives and help humanity. That’s the most fulfilling aspect of life for me.

What makes you happy?

What makes me happy is making people happy.

What turns you off?

What turns me off is dishonesty; lack of integrity.

How do you unwind after a hard day’s job?

I unwind by hanging out with friends that make me happy. I also dance. I dance a lot with my kids.

Who is or are your mentor(s)?

My mentors are many.

How best do you think we can prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and what do you think the government can do to help Nigerians cushion their sufferings just like your organization has been doing?

My advice is that we should continue to stay safe, only go to important places and pray to God above all. I think the world is confused about COVID-19 and only God can help us. The government should have sympathy on the less privileged and put honest people in charge that will ensure proper distribution of palliatives from time to time with cash support.

A lot of people would love to know more about Adaku U. Onusiriuka Oseiza .

I’m the current executive director Marketing and a sitting board Member of the Enyimba Automated Shoe company, Aba Abia State and also the founder, CEO of Meaje Consulting Services that promote Etiquette Nigeria. She’s also the CEO of All that Glitters Jewellery Int’l and CEO of HouZe of Aida ( a fast-rising fashion platform to showcase made in Aba and Nigerian products). I have a BSc. in Business Administration and an MBA from the Business School Netherlands. I’m an experienced banker, marketer and relationship manager, and I worked with the United States Embassy for 11 years in various capacities under consular and diplomatic services handling various sensitive positions including protocol for key events. I have been trained as an International Corporate and Protocol Etiquette Consultant at the Protocol School of Washington USA and as an International Social Etiquette Consultant/The Finishing Touch at the International Etiquette and Protocol Academy of London. I’m a professional leadership and strategy expert after several courses at the Harvard University, Boston USA. I have received several awards in recognition for my outstanding contributions to the society and services to humanity. Also, the American government and the banking industry have honoured me for my expertise. I have consulted for Abia State Government Nigeria and handled the first made-in-Aba products and fashion shows in Nigeria and New York, an initiative by the Abia State Government to showcase the locally produced products on a global platform. My foundation, Aida Benjamin Foundation, tends to the needs of the widows, orphans and vulnerable children. I have consistently given back to the society through my monthly outreach and empowerment programmes. I’m a politician and ran for office of the Federal House of Representatives for 2019.

What’s your message to the youths, especially at this COVID-19 era?

The youths should not give up on the country. There is still hope. They should continue to look inwards and engage themselves positively. They should always be prepared for opportunities that will certainly come their way.