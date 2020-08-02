Prosecute Corrupt Persons In Your Government, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should charge officials of his administration who have been found wanting on corruption, to court.

The PDP, while reacting to Mr President’s recent statement over the abuse of trust by persons in his government, said they have been vindicated that the Buhari administration is replete with treasury looters, who had been enjoying the cover of government.

The opposition party, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, asserted that unless the President matches his assertion with corresponding action against officials of his government, as well as leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are indicted for corruption, his declaration will still end up as one of the glib promises made by the APC and Buhari Presidency since 2015.

“It is a public knowledge that the APC administration had provided cover for loads of corrupt individuals in its fold as none of the government officials and APC leaders, who have been openly indicted for corruption, abuse of office and treasury looting, have been held culpable and prosecuted.

“Instead, what the nation is witnessing is the constant harassment, intimidation, hounding and persecution of opposition leaders and other Nigerians with dissenting views.”

The PDP further tasked President Buhari to note that individuals found wanting in the unbridled looting of billions of naira from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the North East Development Commission (NEDC) among other agencies, have been allowed to walk away with just a pat on the wrist.

“Currently, the delay in prosecuting the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as well as indicted officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in fraud allegations, in which very top officials of the Buhari administration have been mentioned, does not convey any sense of commitment by the administration to fight against corruption.

“Our party stressed that this new assurances by Mr President is in line with the practice of the PDP, in whose administration anti-corruption structures were not only established but corrupt officials were investigated, prosecuted, and those found guilty were punished in line with the provisions of the law.

“It is, however, strange that the Buhari administration is setting up special investigation panels to investigate officials of government accused of malfeasance bordering on corruption, rather than allowing statutory anti-corruption agencies and the courts to carry out their responsibilities in that regard,” the party said.