NEWS
Shehu Of Borno Decries Attack On Zulum
The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, has declared that Borno is no longer safe for its leaders and citizens in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists.
The Shehu, in response to the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, made this lamentation in Maiduguri yesterday, when he paid traditional sallah homage on the governor at the Government House.
The governor’s convoy was, last Wednesday, shot at during a visit to Baga town in Kukawa local government area.
The Shehu, during his homage on the governor, said: “Your Excellency, we are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time; it is very unfortunate and great pity. If the convoy of a whole chief security officer of the state will be attacked, then wallahi nobody is safe, because he is the number one citizen of the state.
“If the convoy of such highly placed person in the state will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse, I urge everyone to raise up their hands and seek for Allah’s intervention.”
The royal father, who also spoke on COVID-19 pandemic, urged Borno citizens to continue adhering strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.
Speaking on the environment, the Shehu lamented on the high rate at which trees are being cut down in the state, and urged the government to take urgent steps in mitigating this dangerous act before it leads to a serious environmental problem.
He called for the reintroduction of tree planting which was a regular practice in the past.
Governor Zulum thanked the Shehu for the visit and assured him of government’s readiness to address the issues raised by him.
MOST READ
Shehu Of Borno Decries Attack On Zulum
PMB Congratulates New NBA President
Notore Records 6% Revenue Growth As Operating Income Rises To N3.8bn
Senator Fasanmi For Burial Tuesday
Amend Electoral Act To Deal With Prolonged Election Litigations, NASS Urged
PDP Govs Set Up Committee For Electoral Act Amendment
Kyari, Funtua’s Contributions To PMB’s Govt Immeasurable – Mamman Daura
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Edo 2020: You Are Not Ready For Election, Shaibu Tells Obaseki
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Obaseki’s Family Declares Support For Ize-Iyamu Governorship Bid
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UPDATE: My Loyalty To Obaseki Is Sacrosanct, Says Shaibu
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
Kyari, Funtua’s Contributions To PMB’s Govt Immeasurable – Mamman Daura
-
SPORTS11 hours ago
Arsenal Defeat Chelsea For 14th FA Cup Trophy
-
NEWS20 hours ago
CSR: Edo Refinery Commences Repair Work On Failed Portions of Benin-Sapele Road
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Insurgency: CAS Lauds Deployment of Super Tucano Aircraft To NAF Yola
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Emmanuel Appoints Prof. Essien New AKSU VC