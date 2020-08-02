Shehu Of Borno Decries Attack On Zulum

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, has declared that Borno is no longer safe for its leaders and citizens in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists.

The Shehu, in response to the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, made this lamentation in Maiduguri yesterday, when he paid traditional sallah homage on the governor at the Government House.

The governor’s convoy was, last Wednesday, shot at during a visit to Baga town in Kukawa local government area.

The Shehu, during his homage on the governor, said: “Your Excellency, we are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time; it is very unfortunate and great pity. If the convoy of a whole chief security officer of the state will be attacked, then wallahi nobody is safe, because he is the number one citizen of the state.

“If the convoy of such highly placed person in the state will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse, I urge everyone to raise up their hands and seek for Allah’s intervention.”

The royal father, who also spoke on COVID-19 pandemic, urged Borno citizens to continue adhering strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.

Speaking on the environment, the Shehu lamented on the high rate at which trees are being cut down in the state, and urged the government to take urgent steps in mitigating this dangerous act before it leads to a serious environmental problem.

He called for the reintroduction of tree planting which was a regular practice in the past.

Governor Zulum thanked the Shehu for the visit and assured him of government’s readiness to address the issues raised by him.