COVID -19: FG Evacuates 170 Nigerians From Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda

The federal government has succesfully evacuated 170 Technical Aid Corps (TAC) volunteers from Rwanda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

With the development, about 7000 Nigerians who were stranded in various countries across the world as a result of the global lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic have been evacuated so far.

The 170 volunteers comprise professionals in different fields of learning in the three East African countries under the TAC scheme.

TAC is a programme of the federal government which sees experienced Nigerian professionals and experts recruited to serve as volunteers for a period of two years.

The professionals must be holders of university degrees or its equivalent with a minimum of three years post qualification experience and are recruited strictly on the basis of specific requests from the African, Caribbean and Pacific Countries (ACP).

The Scheme is however intended for Nigerian professionals willing to serve abroad alone without their families.

TAC draws from a large pool of Nigeria’s well trained manpower to provide volunteers requested by beneficiary countries.

Since inception in 1987, Nigerian volunteers have served in many countries in Africa and Caribbean and Pacific countries.

The returnees who tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from their host countries are also expected to self-isolate for 14 days in line with the protocol put in place by the presidential taskforce on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). They are also expected to take another test latest this week.

Director-general and chief executive officer of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC), Dr Pius Olakunle Osunyikanmi, lauded the government for being proactive with the evacuation, saying President Muhammadu Buhari had been very supportive in the evacuation process.

Ondo Fumigates Schools Ahead Of Resumption

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government has commenced the fumigation of schools across the 18 local government areas of the state as part of safety measures ahead of the partial resumption of schools.

Permanent secretary in the Ondo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Akin Asaniyan, disclosed this on Sunday in Akure while speaking with journalists at the premises of one of the fumigated schools.

The permanent secretary said the fumigation of schools would be done in all public and private schools across the state.

The fumigation was in line with federal government’s directives on partial reopening of school for graduating students.

Secondary school students in exit classes would resume on Tuesday and would be participating in the 2020 WASSCE, according to the latest directive of the federal government.

Asaniyan said the state government had put all necessary measures in place to ensure safety of students and teachers by following all laid down guidelines of the government.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Environment, Mr Tayo Adeniyi, said the fumigation initiative would allay the fears of parents as regards the partial reopening of schools.

Managing director of ZL Global Alliance, Mrs Biola Bashoorun, whose company was in charge of the fumigation, said her team had fumigated up to 70 per cent of schools across the state.

Osun Imposes N100,000 Fine On Worship Centres

The Osun State government has warned that any worship centre that flouts COVID-19 protocol in the state would be closed and fined N100,000.

It also warned that defaulting hotels, bars, and clubs would be liable to a fine of N250, 000, while private hospitals caught treating COVID-19 patients would be shut and the owners’ practicing license withdrawn.

The state government directive was contained in a public service announcement titled, ‘COVID-19: Osun rolls out fines for defaulters,’ signed by the deputy governor and chairman of COVID-19 Task Force in the state, Benedict Alabi.

The government in the statement expressed concern over rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state in recent times.

It said mobile courts would be deployed to impose fines on defaulters beginning from Monday, adding that its Joint Task Force would henceforth engage in more stringent enforcement.

The statement partly reads: “From Monday, August 3, 2020, the state government of Osun will begin enforcement of stronger punitive measures which will include the deployment of mobile courts,

imposition of fines on defaulters and more stringent enforcement exercises by the Joint Task Force.

Edo Govt Intensifies Contact Tracing Of 5,161 Suspected Cases, Clears 5,067 Others

Meanwhile, the Edo State government has cleared and exited 5,067 suspected Coronavirus cases across the 18 local government areas of then state, who have completed the compulsory 14-day follow up and tested negative.

The commissioner for health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the cleared cases comprise 348 Persons of Interests (POI) and 4,719 others that had various degrees of contacts with confirmed cases.

According to him, “as part of revved up measures to contain the pandemic across all communities in the state, the government has intensified contact tracing of about 5,161 line listed contacts, who had varying degrees of contacts with confirmed cases.”

Okundia said Edo State had so far recorded 2,300 confirmed cases, 10,850 suspected cases, 83 deaths and 1,842 discharged persons, reassuring that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government remains committed to containing the virus and protecting Edo people.

He, however, warned against submission of wrong information, including names, addresses and phone contacts, by residents during sample collection for laboratory testing, noting that it was threatening the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus.