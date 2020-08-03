JUST IN: NLC, Aviation Unions Ground Bristow Operations

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) and all its affiliate bodies in the Aviation industry, on Monday morning paralysed the operations of Bristow helicopters in Lagos over unresolved labour issues.

The union leaders and their members blocked the entrance and exit gates of the aviation company with their vehicles to prevent any staff or visitors from entering into the company headquarters.

Staff of the company who were also denied access into the company parked their vehicles outside where the aggrieved labour leaders sang solidarity songs and played loud music from their loud speakers, attracting passers-by.

Addressing the members, the PRO of NAAPE, Engr. Frank Igwe, the union whose members are alleged to be victimised by the Bristow Management said all they want, was for the Bristow management to address the disparity in remuneration of the Nigerian pilots and engineers and the expatriates counterparts.

Engr Igwe called on the management of Bristow Helicopters to live up to its promise of engaging cadet pilots and engineer trainees whom they asked to acquire certain qualifications before employment, a status they have now acquired.

According to Igwe, the suspended Conditions of Service CoS, negotiation which the management was shying away from had to be exhumed among other conditions of staff welfare.

Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State, Comrade Agnes Funmi Sessi said the union would no longer tolerate any company taking Nigerians for a ride, adding that any company that hide under the COVID-19 to enslave Nigerians working for them would be dealt with in the labour sense.

“We are battle ready, we want to state it clearly that the era of impunity for any Management of any company or any place to hide behind Covid-19 pandemic, to unleash terror and to unleash unwholesome anti-labour practices against its workers, we are not going to condone that”, she said.

In their reaction, Bristow in an official statement issued Monday stated that Bristow proposed to put a ‘pause’ on the Pilots and Engineers Conditions of Service (COS) negotiations recognizing the recent global outbreak of COVID 19, the plummeting of global oil prices and the mandatory 22% OPEC cuts to Nigeria’s crude oil production – All which have had a significant impact on our business and capacity utilization in Nigeria”.

It added that “It is important to state that notwithstanding the economic challenges in the aviation industry since the spread of COVID 19 Bristow pilots and engineers have remained the best paid in their industry and have not suffered any reduction or change in their salaries, at a time when operations have reduced by 50%”.

” In the 2019 Agreement the parties agreed the relevant exchange rate at which the salaries of Bristow Pilots and Engineers would be calculated. In the agreement, both parties agreed on NGN345/$1 (at a time when the CBN exchange rate was NGN306/$1) with a provision for adjustment if the NAFEX rate moves in either direction by 20% or more. Currently, the NAFEX rate has not reached the agreed threshold. Bristow has fully complied with the provisions of the agreement with NAAPE. By its demand, NAAPE is seeking to act contrary to the legally binding agreement it signed voluntarily”, the statement emphasised.

According to the aviation company “Bristow rejects the accusation of any sharp practice regarding bonding of Pilots. The pegged ATPL reimbursement cost is in line with the costs presented to the company by individuals seeking reimbursement” .

It further stated that “Bristow complies with all relevant laws and procedures and the exit of any employees will be in accordance with such laws and procedures” .

“The implementation of the engineering matrix is in line with the 2019 Agreement. NAAPE is now demanding that Bristow ‘shorten’ the current engineering matrix from fifteen (15) years to ten (10) years, which is contrary to the 2019 Agreement. Given the far-reaching implications this has for experience and safety levels within our operations, we have offered to bring in independent subject matter experts to provide unbiased and professional advice regarding NAAPE’s demands. NAAPE is yet to accept this proposal. Safety underpins everything Bristow does and under no circumstances shall Bristow compromise its standards or the safety of its operations”, 2020 Bristow notee.

“Bristow has not and will not be in the practice of “jettisoning” legally binding agreements. Each base of operation has its peculiarities. For the particular base in question, Bristow was unable to run a two-pattern shift system due to factors outside of Bristow’s control. An agreement was reached with NAAPE where their members will run extended shifts and in turn get compensated for the extra hours worked. Following extensive reviews with all stakeholders, Bristow has communicated (to NAAPE) its readiness to implement the two-shift system subject to lifting of travel restrictions in the affected base. Bristow has commenced the review and publication of a two-shift roster”.

It also made it known that the accusations of discriminatory policies and victimisation of Nigerian nationals are completely without merit.

Bristow therefore, maintained that, the allegations raised by NAAPE are rejected in their entirety.