Notable pan-Africanists to speak at 2020 Black Philanthropy Month in US

Notable pan-African crusaders, including Graca Machel, Mojubaolu Olufunke Okome, Folake Marcus Bello, and Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode are to speak at the virtual August 2020 Black Philanthropy Month summit starting tomorrow.

The Black Philanthropy Month (BPM), founded by Jackie Bouvier Copeland is a global celebration, revival and mobilization of Black giving in all its forms, to address significant challenges faced by Black communities, with about 17m people celebrating it worldwide.

Among already featured speakers at the summit, which aims at adopting new Black funding principles particularly on the Covid-19 pandemic are Soledad O’Brien, Benjamin Jealous, Bakari Sellers, Jessica O. Matthews and Joy Buolamwini.

Others are Dikembe Mutombo, Susan Taylor Batten, Latanya Mapp Frett, Trista Harris, Kwanza Jones and Solome Lemma.

Muhammed-Oyebode, daughter of late Nigerian Head of State Murtala Muhammed and CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation will speak on “African Philanthropy post Covid-19”

According to her, “with the situation of the novel Covid-19 pandemic taking it toll on Africa and realizing that African governments have limited resources to deal with challenges to overcome post Covid-19, there is need for concerted philanthropy support for the continent.”

Today, BPM is more important than ever, as the twin pandemics of Covid-19 and anti-Black racism have decimated communities everywhere. This global celebration and social action initiative promotes a culture of giving and mutual support year-round to buoy the spirits and capacity of stressed Black communities to recover and rebuild.

The United Nations and over 30 governmental bodies have declared every August Black Philanthropy Month, with a combination of sophisticated social media, in-person, and virtual events organized by changemakers in cities all over the world.

These convenings and discussions are designed to mobilize Black philanthropists, social and angel investors, venture capitalists as well as non-Black allies, along with leaders of nonprofits, businesses, communities and movements to create a set of shared funding guidelines for effective Black community rebuilding.

The WISE Fund will coordinate follow-up implementation of BPM Summit recommendations and action steps in collaboration with partners and attendees over the next year.

To join the summit register here: https://bit.ly/FundBlackSummit

Registration is free.