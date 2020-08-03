Obaseki To Roll Out Edo North Campaign Today

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will today, August 3, 2020, roll out his campaign in Edo North Senatorial District of the state ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

In a statement, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Osa Nehikhare, said plans have been concluded to roll out the campaign in Edo North for the re-election of the governor.

According to him, “The Edo State PDP Campaign Council will commence the Edo North leg of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election on August 3, 2020. The governor would be touring the units and wards in the Senatorial District and would commission projects that have been completed.

“The governor would also be inspecting ongoing projects in the axis to ensure that contractors are up to speed with the projects. The gatherings will hold in adherence the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the governor would be meeting with the key leaders in the units and wards.”

The governor, who has continued to receive endorsements from different sectors of society, is riding on a groundswell of support going into the governorship election.