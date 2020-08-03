OPM: Dr. Charles Dimnwaobi, Exceptional Philanthropists of Our Time

Very recently, the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries OPM Worldwide, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere posted on various social media sites of the very magnanimous contributions if the Chairman of the Everyday Supermarkets Dr. Charles Dimnwaobi wherein he donated various items to the Omega Power Ministries OPM for onward transmission to thousands of people that are in the OPM foundation beneficiary lists. Among those who also benefitted were the overseas scholarship students who were given travel kits as well as other items.

The fact that a renowned entrepreneur in the mould of Dr. Charles Dimnwaobi who has been involved in promoting trade and investments in Rivers state over the decades donated to OPM for onward transmission to the less privileged may not be the major news but the fact that this collaboration of the Chairman of the Everyday Group and The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries OPM has come to show that there are people in this part of the world that God Almighty has chosen to better the lives of the less privileged people. They do not lokat backgrounds neither do they consider religion I what they are doing.

I recollect the efforts of Daddy Chibuzor Chinyere during the lockdown period that greeted the covid 19 pandemic. His philanthropy during that very challenging time has been described as legendry and the epitome of man’s kindness to his fellow man. The celebrated contributions of Dr. Charles Dimnwaobi when members of the Civil Society Response Team on Covid 19 sought his assistance also showed that God Almighty has gifted these men with a heart of gold to assist mankind. The contributions of the Everyday Supermarket Chairman to the Response Team’s request for assistance especially as regards palliatives to widows and the downtrodden became a reference case of kindness during that trying period.

When therefore there was a post as regards the contributions of Dr. Charles to the OPM foundation of which mainly the womenfolk and children are key beneficiaries, it drew my interest hence the decision to do this article to project the good work of these great and uncommon Philanthropists of our time.

What Apostle Chibuzor is doing as regards helping change people’s lives is something I cannot phantom. It is legendry and I believe he will soon be celebrated by the Nigerian government and the global world. I have always asked for contributions as regards this so as to ensure that thousands of persons are touched.

I never expected that someone in the mold of Dr. Charles Dimnwaobi a man that knows what it means to be in want and without human beings but God to help and who is not even a member of the Omega Power Ministries OPM will be used by God to set such weird precedence all to His Glory!!! I praise God so much for such benevolence and pray God to replenish him greatly.

As I round up this article and continue to hail the likes of Dr. Dimnwaobi and others that ate contributing to the great work the OPM foundation is doing I wish to draw all of your attention to the elderly woman who was privileged to get a well furnished flat with other benefits.

I pray that as the woman all of a sudden was given such surprising gift by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, so also our God Almighty will meet all of you in your points of needs all to His glory in Jesus mighty name.

Ogbu Francisca esq contributed this piece from Abuja