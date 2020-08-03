NEWS
Police To Fish Out Killers of Nasarawa District Head.
Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Police, has vowed that it will fish out the killers of Mr Amos Obere, the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area.
It would be recalled that Mr Obere was murdered by unknown gunmen on Friday.
The Police PRO in the state, Nansel Ramhan, made the vow while speaking with journalists on the matter in Lafia.
According to him, the command will not rest on its oars until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.
He said investigation to unravel the circumstances and those behind the attack had since commenced.
Ramhan also urged members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would aid the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.
The police spokesperson said that the force received information about the attack on Friday at about 10pm.
“Upon the receipt of the information, a detachment of police personnel comprising Special Anti Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force, personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Vigilante led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) raced to the scene and discovered that the victim was shot.
“He was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Mararaba Udege,” he said.
Obere, until his demise, was a retired ASP of Police and the district head of Odu Village in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government. .
