‘The Rock’ Buys XFL For $15m
Actor and former wrestling star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is reportedly part of a group of investors who are buying the XFL for $15 million after the spring football league went bankrupt in its return season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sportico reported Monday that Johnson and RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale bought league together hours before it was set to hit the auction block. Johnson’s ex-wife Dany Garcia is also a stakeholder. The two have been business partners for 10 years, according to Garcia’s publicist.
The transaction is still subject to bankruptcy court approval, according to a press release. The deal is expected to close around later this month.
Johnson, 48, previously played football at the University of Miami, where he won a national title in 1991 before following in his father Rocky’s footsteps and becoming a wrestler.
‘The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things – my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,’ Johnson said in a statement.
‘For Dwayne, Gerry and myself, this property represents an incredible opportunity,’ said Garcia. ‘It is the confluence of great passion, tradition and possibility. Sports and entertainment are the foundations of the businesses I have built. Melding our expertise combined with our commitment to deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love.’
