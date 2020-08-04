Osun Sentences 100 COVID-19 Guideline Violators To 5-day Community Service

Chief Magistrate, Francis Isola Omisade and Magistrate Modupe Awodele yesterday sentenced no fewer than one hundred COVID-19 guidelines violators to three or five days community service with an option of N2,000 fine each.

The convicts who pleaded guilty to failure to wear face mask among other COVID-19 safety measures pleaded for leniency.

But Magistrate Omisade after convicting the first batch of 37 defendants sentenced them to five days community serve without an option of fine to serve as deterrent to others on the need for them to be law abiding citizens.

In the same vein, Magistrate Modupe Awodele who presided over the third batch of 52 defaulters, sentenced them to three days community service with option of N2,000 fine each.

Awodele ordered the convicts to render the punishment under the supervision of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige.

The enforcement was in line with the government resolve to contain the further spread of the deadly virus.

The government had on Sunday announced the enforcement of stronger punitive measures including the deployment of Mobile Courts, imposition of fines on defaulters and more stringent enforcement exercises by the Joint Task Force.