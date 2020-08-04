Connect with us
PMB Appoints Azi Chairman/CEO Of IST

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of a new chairman/chief executive officer for the Investments & Securities Tribunal (IST).

The new chairman, Barrister Amos Isaac Azi, was before his appointment a staff of the Securities & Exchange Commission.
His appointment is for an initial period of five years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act, 2007

The appointment is with effect from 17th July, 2020, according to a statement that was issued by the Tribunal yesterday.
Also, President Buhari approved the reappointment of Barr. Nosa Osemwengie as full time member of the Investments & Securities Tribunal, for a second and final term of four years.

The appointment is with effect from 1st August, 2020, the statement added.

