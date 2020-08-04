NEWS
Sale Of Vehicles To Ex-FMBN Boss Followed Due Process”.
A report from a private investigation agency has revealed that the sales of three vehicles to its former managing director, Dr Gimba Ya’u Kumo was in line with the bank’s policy and followed due process.
The report signed by the head of Investigation, Gaskiya Reports, Babangida Ali and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, stated that all the necessary documents for the vehicle allocation, sales and acquisition was completed prior to the sales.
It would be recalled that the sale of the vehicles was reflected in the report of the Auditor General of Federation, Anthony Ayine and being investigated by the Senate Panel on Public Accounts.
However, the incumbent managing director, Ahmed Dangiwa, while appearing before the Senate Senate Panel, chaired by Senator Matthew Urohghide, said the vehicles were sold to Kumo at N4.9 million.
It said that the cost at which the vehicles were sold represented 10 per cent net value of the vehicles, which is in parity with the bank’s policy, adding that it also accommodates the privileges and reflected the severance package of its former MD.
“The Senate Committee on public accounts may be aware that the sales and allocation of three vehicles by the MD of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Dangiwa was in view of all the legal processes and was not in contrast with the bank’s policy,” the statement added.
MOST READ
Sale Of Vehicles To Ex-FMBN Boss Followed Due Process”.
Navy Arrest Vessels Over Illegal Activities In Lagos
Stallion Fortifies Bajaj 3-Wheeler, Pledges Cleaner Environment
OPL 245: Eni Publishes Documents Of Judicial Investigation
Mamador Unveils Ufuoma,Chef Mogekwu As Brand Ambassadors
Kaduna Electric, KRPC Partner On Power Supply
NACK Raises N11m To Support Vulnerable Nigerians
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS14 hours ago
N523m Spent On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Farouq
-
BUSINESS3 hours ago
Reps Probe N13bn Debt Owed Nigerian Firm By Agip
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
ShopRite Moves To Discontinue Operations In Nigeria
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Court Sentences Man To 1 Year Imprisonment For Stealing Water Tank
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Air Peace Disengages Pilots Over Pay Dispute
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Edo 2020: EDHA Deputy Speaker, 4 Other Members Pledge Support For Ize-Iyamu
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Ondo Guber: INEC Didn’t Replace Our Candidate’s Name – AAC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Boat Accident: NIWA To Deregister Indicted Operators