BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

As Nigeria celebrates it’s 60th independence anniversary, the fatherless and motherless Children Aid Organization, (FACADO), has called on government at all levels to set up reforms that will better the lives of orphans and less privileged in the country.

Founder of the organisation, Ambassador Ngozi-Anih George, made call during an event tagged: “Improving care for the less privileged”, held yesterday, in Nassarawa State.

FACADO is a charitable, community-based, non-governmental organization/orphanage, providing support for the less privileged and orphans. It is currently a home for at least 30 children.

In her adress, Ngozi-Anih, said “I make this special emphatic call on the government to invest in children, both the high and the low, especially the orphans

“Nigeria should be strong enough to cater for the under privileged in the country. We have to note that no society can fully move forward ignoring the underprivileged and vulnerable children.

“Nigeria will thrive better in an atmosphere where the less privileged are continuously and consciously guided towards achievable healthy goals.”

Allaying her worries and challenges, Ngozi-Anih said “Taking care of 30 children is not an easy task, especially now that things are very expensive. The less privileged needs medical support, educational support, nutritional support, shelter and lots more. We know the government cannot do all, that’s why we also call on well meaning Nigerians to make deliberate efforts to alleviate the sufferings of these people.

“The government and well meaning Nigerians should support NGO’s and build skill acquisition centres in every community, where the less privileged can obtain one skill or the other, thus empowering them economically.”

Timothy David, one of the FACADO kids, expressed joy celebrating Nigeria. He urged the government to offer free education to orphans.