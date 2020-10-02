Member of the House of Representatives from Adavi/Okehi federal constituency of Kogi State, Hon Joseph Asuku Bello has distributed learning materials to schools and students in his constituency.

The learning materials include chairs/tables, chalks, magic boards, sanitary dispensers, and other educational materials to schools as well as empowered thousands of students with school bags, text books, school sandals, note books, dictionaries, calculators, mathematical sets, and amongst other items.

The distribution exercise which was part of his Nigeria at 60 Independence celebrations for his constituency, commenced on the 30th September through 2nd October, 2020.

According to a statement from the lawmakers media office, over 3,000 stdents of Adavi/Okehi federal constituency benefited from the programme, with each student having a complete pack-bag containing text books, notebooks, dictionary, calculator, mathematical sets and packets of pen.

Among the benefiting schools were Government Technical College, Oboroke-Ihima, Okehi Community Science Secondary School, Eika Ohizenyi, Government Science Secondary School, Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Science Secondary School, Enyidudu, LGEA Demonstration Primary School, Obangede, Community Primary School, Anyoke, LGEA Primary School, Karaworo and several others which were supplied with chairs/tables, magic boards, packets of chalks, sanitary dispensers and other items to equip their classrooms.

Director-general of Joseph Asuku Bello’s

Constituency Office, Alhaji Saka Momoh Yusuf, during the distribution, noted that the project was part of his constituency outreach programmes that is aimed at supporting schools and students in order to enhance quality of education in the constituency.

The lawmaker pledged to continue to invest in education as it still remains the best legacy that can be bequeathed on a people, especially the younger generation.

He enjoined his teeming supporters and constituents to keep faith with him as this educational intervention programme will be a continuous exercise which by the grace of God, will go round many schools and students in the constituency.