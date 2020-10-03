Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, together with its affiliates, has said that 25 per cent of its workforce would be sacked.

This is in line ongoing review of its manpower requirements in the light of the changing business environment, while continuing to evaluate opportunities to improve capital efficiency and reduce operating costs.

In this process, the company will be streamlining its workforce and improving service delivery and overall performance at all levels.

CNL’s General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, who confirmed the development in a statement explained that the aim was to have a business that is competitive and have an appropriately sized organization with improved processes.

This will increase efficiency and effectiveness, retain value, reduce cost, and generate more revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria, he said.

According to him, the new organizational structures will, unfortunately, require approximately 25 per cent reduction in the work force across the various levels of our organization.

“It is important to note that all our employees will retain their employment until the reorganization process is completed,” he noted.

CNL supports the Federal Government in its objectives and efforts to build a prosperous Nigeria.

In the area of employment generation, the company has several social investments which are helping to provide employment for thousands of Nigerians.

Brikinn clarified that there are no plans to migrate Nigerian jobs outside the country.

He explained that ”we have prospects for our company in Nigeria; however, we must make the necessary adjustments in light of the prevailing business climate; and we need everyone’s support to get through these tough times stronger, more efficient and more profitable, in order to sustain the business’.