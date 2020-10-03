By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has said it would provide all necessary support and assistance to the State Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on its proposed ‘waste to power project’.

RIWAMA sole administrator, Felix Obuah, disclosed this when the Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, led officials of the ministry on a visit to agency’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Obuah noted that the Agency has made frantic efforts to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt, the State Capital since 2015 when the present management of RIWAMA was inaugurated under his headship.

He emphasized the hindsight of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who has demonstrated more than any other leader before him that he is environment-friendly and very desirous to see Rivers State as the cleanest among her peers in Nigeria.

The RIWAMA boss said: “On assumption of office in June, 2015, the state was more or less a garbage dump as service providers abandoned their duty posts, due to the refusal of the then Amaechi administration to pay them for about six months.

“To change the environmental narratives that have presently placed the state ahead of other states in sanitary health, Governor Wike paid off all the arrears owed service providers by the Amaechi administration.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, said the whole idea was on ‘recycling wastes generated in the state into energy resource’, which in turn will create wealth and employment for Rivers people.

Medee, who described the innovation as Wike’s signature programme, said the facilitating team will arrive in the state next month from the United Kingdom to understudy the process of waste collection in the state to help deliver a cleaner Rivers State.