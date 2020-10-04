By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Algeria Football Federation (AFF) has confirmed that the upcoming international friendly match between Desert Foxes and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be played behind closed doors in Austria.

This was confirmed in a press release published on the AFF’s official website yesterday.

The two countries will meet once more following Algeria’s 2-1 triumph over Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Mahrez netting the winner.

It was earlier speculated by the local media that over ten thousand fans would be permitted to watch the game scheduled to hold at the Jacques Lemans Arena (St. Veit an der Glan) in Austria, October 9th but the Algerian federation has dismissed the reports.

“Due to the many requests it has received on this subject, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) regrets to inform the general public, in particular the supporters of the Greens established in Europe, that the two matches Algeria – Nigeria (on 10/09/2020) and Algeria – Mexico (on 10/13/2020) will take place without the presence of the public (behind closed doors).

“It is therefore useless to travel or pretend to acquire entrance tickets.”

The Super Eagles will face Tunisia at the same venue four days after the meeting with the current African champions on October 13.

Nigeria players and officials are expected to arrive at the national team’s camp in Austria this weekend.