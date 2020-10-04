As teachers in Nigeria join their counterparts the world over to celebrate this year’s World Teachers Day, the celebration has been plagued with an outcry of poor welfare and non-payment of salaries.

They are, however, also calling on the government at all levels to train teachers and key-in into new technologies for teaching if Nigerian students must compete globally.

As the World Teachers Day slated for 5 October, 2020, draws near, the National Association Of Private School Teachers (NAPST) has called on the government to enforce labour laws in the private school sector to protect teachers from afflictions.

The national president of the association, Akhigbe Olumhense said despite the importance of private school teachers in the country they are not treated well by their employers when it comes to welfare.

Teachers in Imo State also called on the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma to take the payment of their salaries as a priority.

This call was made by the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in the state, Philip Nwanshi while interacting with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Owerri, Imo State.

He advised the State Government to always keep by his words and pay the teachers as at when due.

According to him, allowing teachers’ salaries to linger for months without payment is an inhuman act and admonished the State Government to change the narrative, to save the school system from decay and collapse.

The NUT chairman encouraged the Governor to expedite action and clear the arrears of about 2,000 teachers whose salaries have not been paid.

Dr Nwanshi lamented that in Ngor Okpalla local government area, all primary school teachers within that locality have not received salaries since March and the same applies to Owerri West local government area.

He charged the State Government to remit their check-off dues, so as to enable them to run the affairs of the union effectively.

Segmented payment of salaries and other entitlements for teachers in Bauchi State has fueled the public perception that teachers are ‘the poorest beings’ in the world, Comrade Danjuma Saleh, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT Bauchi State Chapter has said.

Comrade Saleh, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that as part of activities commemorating this Year’s World Teachers’ Day that despite their enormous contributions to the development of every society, teachers remain the most neglected civil servants.

Comrade Saleh said delayed and partitioned payment of salary following verification of ghost workers in Bauchi has worsened their conditions.

“The affected teachers find it difficult to sustain themselves, let alone cater for the need of their families with regards to food, health and other top-ranking necessities of life,” he said.

The Bauchi NUT Chairman advised the state government to consider treating its crusade to synchronised the state nominal and pay rolls from one ministry, department, agency to another.

“But now the volume of work is so bulky which is what is leading to the problems we are experiencing today. We advised the government that the issue should be treated batch by batch and His Excellency has agreed to that,” he said.

On his part, Kamal Ibrahim Maijuju, an education enthusiast argued that the quality of teachers giving knowledge to the upcoming generation is grossly lacking because of lack of proper training.

He added that in Nigeria, government and private institutions give primacy to grades and certificates, rather than capacity and competence as basis for employment.