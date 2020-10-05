.

A Non-governmental Organization (NGO), Ane Osiobe International Foundation has called on schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to comply with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines ahead of schools reopening.

The chief financial officer/economic adviser of the foundation, Dr. Ejiro Osiobe, made the call during a virtual zoom outreach and donation of educational materials to seven schools in the FCT.

Osiobe stated that the foundation is committed to positive change through educational support, human rights advocacy and academic research meant to foster economic growth and development, adding that the provision of the COVID-19 safety guidelines by the government is critical to protecting students and staff in reducing the spread of the pandemic.

He maintained that the organisation also aims at helping children achieve their dreams through scholarships, even as he added that there should be proper fumigation of schools before resumption.

The chief financial officer also called on schools in the FCT and others across the country to observe social distancing, use face masks and comply with regular hand washing, while parents should not allow their children to go to school if they notice any symptoms.

The foundation also donated educational materials to Junior Secondary School Jikwoyi, Junior Secondary School Kurudu and the LEA Nomadic Primary School in Bwari.

Responding, a representative of Junior Secondary School Jikwoyi, Mrs. Juliet Oloko, thanked the foundation for the donations and promised to distribute the materials accordingly to the students.